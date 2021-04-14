Area students were named to the University of Wyoming’s President’s Honor Roll. The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Burlington
Callee E. Catlin, Kye D. Catlin, James M. Davidson, Jarom S. Davidson, Lonna Neves
Cody
Ashlyn B. Bower, Skylah Joele Bree, Hayden C. Bronnenberg, Trystton P. Cole, Katie Denise Couture, Brook C. Deal, Natalie J. Demple, Brayden Zachary Feusner, Cheyenne Irene Hume, Chase J. Livingston, Alexis Mcbride, Lillianna Mollett, Drew Michael Morris, Aaron Nichols, Kevin Page, Sydney Pomajzl, Sarina Poto, Abigale Jones Shreve, Tristen Spitzer, Aurora Stenulson, Mariah D. Taylor, Beverly R. Teeter, Matthew Thomas, Ashley M. Umphlett, Jakoby J. Vipperman, Erin Woolley
Cowley
Kalley Mae Collins
Deaver
Livia Virginia Higgins
Lovell
Mandi J. Baxendale, Benjamin Andrew Cornia, Megan Lee Cornia, Justin H. Dausman, Rabiah Khan, Kendal B. Rasmussen, Savanna Rose Savage, Emily Marie Snell
Meeteetse
Caitlyn Crum
Powell
Brandi Akin, Cody Akin, Lauren Brooke Asher, Christian Scott Bitzas, Kaitlyn J. Church, Jaymison J. Cox, Grant L. Dillivan, Jesse T. Erickson, Jacob Scott Frankenberry, Brett Charles Gilman, Tarje D. Grover, Danna Lea Hanks, Aaron L. Jacobsen, Jordan C. Moore, Juliakay P. Oneill, Marie W. Ramier, Nicole Delaney Sanders, Sierra P. Sanders, Abigail M. Saville, James B. Sheets, Sabrina K. Shoopman, Amy Smith, Michaela Rae Smith, John D. Walsh
Shell
Skylar A. Grant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.