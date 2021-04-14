Area students were named to the University of Wyoming’s President’s Honor Roll. The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Burlington

Callee E. Catlin, Kye D. Catlin, James M. Davidson, Jarom S. Davidson, Lonna Neves

Cody

Ashlyn B. Bower, Skylah Joele Bree, Hayden C. Bronnenberg, Trystton P. Cole, Katie Denise Couture, Brook C. Deal, Natalie J. Demple, Brayden Zachary Feusner, Cheyenne Irene Hume, Chase J. Livingston, Alexis Mcbride, Lillianna Mollett, Drew Michael Morris, Aaron Nichols, Kevin Page, Sydney Pomajzl, Sarina Poto, Abigale Jones Shreve, Tristen Spitzer, Aurora Stenulson, Mariah D. Taylor, Beverly R. Teeter, Matthew Thomas, Ashley M. Umphlett, Jakoby J. Vipperman, Erin Woolley

Cowley

Kalley Mae Collins

Deaver

Livia Virginia Higgins

Lovell

Mandi J. Baxendale, Benjamin Andrew Cornia, Megan Lee Cornia, Justin H. Dausman, Rabiah Khan, Kendal B. Rasmussen, Savanna Rose Savage, Emily Marie Snell

Meeteetse

Caitlyn Crum

Powell

Brandi Akin, Cody Akin, Lauren Brooke Asher, Christian Scott Bitzas, Kaitlyn J. Church, Jaymison J. Cox, Grant L. Dillivan, Jesse T. Erickson, Jacob Scott Frankenberry, Brett Charles Gilman, Tarje D. Grover, Danna Lea Hanks, Aaron L. Jacobsen, Jordan C. Moore, Juliakay P. Oneill, Marie W. Ramier, Nicole Delaney Sanders, Sierra P. Sanders, Abigail M. Saville, James B. Sheets, Sabrina K. Shoopman, Amy Smith, Michaela Rae Smith, John D. Walsh

Shell

Skylar A. Grant

