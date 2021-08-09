Eleven dancers from the Cody Center for the Performing Arts represented Wyoming last week at Dance Excellence in Los Angeles.
“Dance Ex” is an invitation-only global dance event that hosts classes, workshops and performances for dancers from all over the world. CCPA dancers were headed to Dance Excellence in March of 2020 when the COVID pandemic ended up shutting down the festival. The event has been reimagined and updated to adhere to health guidelines while still creating a rewarding experience for all involved.
Students from CCPA who attended were Michaela and Cecelia Bell, Kristen Boysen, Kinsley Braten, Faith Davidson, Emma Foley, Abigail Fullmer, Stanley McKenzie, Beatrice Sandvik, Sadie Smith and Josie Switzer. Leading the team was director Angie McKenzie along with CCPA teacher and theatre director Bethany Sandvik. Accompanying the team was Makenzie Sauers along with a student from the Limelight Dance Factory in Buffalo. Sauers is the former director of Limelight and is a former student, teacher and Dance Excellence alumnae from CCPA.
“CCPA dancers traditionally attend this extraordinary event every other year,” said CCPA Artistic Director Angie McKenzie. “We didn’t know for sure if the event would even happen this year. So I am beyond thrilled to be taking this wonderful group of dancers to represent our state and studio in this week of learning, inspiration, and connecting with students and teachers from all over the world that share the language of dance.”
CCPA dancers took classes and workshops throughout the week from world-renowned dancers and choreographers to develop their skills and technique. In addition, participants were entertained and inspired by a Monday Night Live by the Master Teachers and their dance companies, visited Universal Studios Hollywood and attended a gala awards banquet at week’s end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.