Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Tyler Sandbak, $135; Johnnie Wigginton, $145; Tammy Thompson, $100; Austin Asher, $140; Donald Champlin, $115; Hank Richardson, $90; Marie Daniels, $90; Deane Graves, $110; Michael Newton, $215; Carl Dickson, $117; Darrel Jones, $65; Robert Ferguson, $90; Joseph Lyons, $140; Maya Snyder, $110.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Justin Canapp, overweight vehicle, $245; Dustin Nichols, invalid driver’s license, $125; Kameron Kundert, no seat belt- passenger under 12-years old, $10; Ryan Kolpitcke, littering, $235; Jonathan Jacobs, breach of peace, $555; Justin Theriault, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 60 days, 58 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $905.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Gabriel Kabak, New York City, $120; Joseph Bouchier, Casper, $120; Janet Holbrook, Ashland, Ky., $90; Raquel Horn, Sherman Oaks, Calif., $90; Mikaela Agresta, Mooresville, Ind., $110; Jason Booth, Colorado Springs, Colo., $100; Patrick Kimmerle, Thermopolis, $90; Joseph Rotante, Palm Harbor, Fla., no seat belt, $25; Linda Brunsing, Santa Rosa, Calif., $140; Ankita Mangla, Houston, $105; Michael Fullmore, Pittsburgh, $105; Kelsey Megerth, Billings, $145; Amy Kelly, Victorville, Calif., $90.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Blair Mitchell, Rocklake, N.D., $130; Daniel Janhunen, Butte, Mont., no driver’s record of duty status, $175.
