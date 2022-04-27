Park County Seed Library, an outreach program from the Park County Library System, needs your help sorting and packing donated seeds into envelopes. They have several thousand packets that need to be filled after the roughly 7,000 that were made available when the seed libraries launched in March. Volunteers generously donated hundreds of hours to make this project a huge success and the libraries would like to publicly thank them for all of their efforts thus far.
The seed libraries, located inside each of the three Park County Libraries, make seeds available for the community to check-out for free and plant at home in their gardens.
Join the seed sorting extravaganzas at the Cody Library on May 2-5 and May 9-12 anytime between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Come for as little or as long as you’d like. Any librarian can direct you to the location in the library of the seed sorting festivities. Just let them know you’re a seed sorting volunteer. For more information, contact the Park County Library at (307) 527-1880.
