Friday, October 2nd
Cody
“They Call Me Coach Seadog” celebration of Norm Sedig’s 38-year coaching and teaching career in Cody schools, 4-7 p.m., Olive Glenn Golf and Country Club. Former players and parents, P.E. students, colleagues and current school board and superintendent invited. Sedig said if people don;t feel safe with the pandemic, please don;t come.
Saturday, October 3rd
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Cody Soroptimist Run For Hope, youth race at 9 a.m., main race at 9:30 a.m., Rec Center.
Daughters of the American Revolution meeting, 10 a.m.-noon, 8th Street at the Ivy. Program presentation by Barbara Gast and Patsy Ann Jones on “The Panama Canal: passageway between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.”
Sunday, October 4th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, October 5th
Cody
WYDOT update with Cody Beers, noon, Cody Club Room.
Powell
Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Park.
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, October 6th
Cody
Sheridan roadwork update, 9 a.m., Denny Menholt.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
