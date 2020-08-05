Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Austin Bennett, $90; Jarrod Johnson, $90; John Adamson, $113; Nathan Balderas, $110; Kyle Fenton, $103.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Antonio Azevedo, taking deer without a license, $890; Nicholas White, domestic battery-2nd offense in 5 years, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 360 days, 356 suspended, 1.5 years unsupervised probation, $1,555; Ashtin Drake, driving with a suspended license- 2nd offense, jail 90 days, 83 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $355; Fred McConahay, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to use turn signals, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $915; Jarrod Johnson, no proof of insurance, $545; Jarrod Johnson, invalid driver’s license, $125; Steven Jacobson, invalid driver’s license, $135; Eirik Swensrud, domestic battery, jail 90 days, 87 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $620; John Adamson, no seat belt, $25; John Adamson, passing in no passing zone, $150; Michelle Koch, invalid driver’s license, $150; Dawn McFarland, invalid driver’s license and no auto insurance, $700; Timothy Marrier, shoplifting under $1,000, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $610.65; Janel King, throwing burning substance from vehicle, $255.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Donald Kemp, Shepherd, Mont., $103; Robert Stolar, Basking Ridge, N.J., $140; Luke Stallings, Worland, $88; Tod Dahlke, Naples, Fla., $135; Alexander Guertin, Phoenix, $88; Ivan Armstrong, Gold Hill, N.C., $150; Christopher Cwikilinski, Westlake, Ohio, $155; Joseph Garlan, Box Elder, S.D., $267; Ramon Tapia, La Quinta, Calif., $101; William Gustafson, Sandy, Utah, $107; David Roe, Bozeman, Mont., $15; Nathan Delacruz, Milwaukee, $91; Preston Blackburne, Billings, $25; Donald Jolly, Las Vegas, $120; Robert Lacore, Ridgedale, Mo., $25; Jeffrey Howard, Grafton, Wis., $90; Zachary Davis, Colorado Springs, Colo., $90; Andrew Ash, Breckenridge, Colo., $115; Kyle Kenney, Louisville, Ky., $120; Kaushikkumar Gohez, Southlake, Texas, $150; James Daniel, Toledo, Ohio, $120; Karina Da Silva Lunardo, San Diego, $125; Jack Brown, Dwight, Kan., $15; Paul Czarnecki, Fort Collins, Colo., $15; Snigdha Nooli, Lisle, Ill., $110; Bryan Miller, Sheridan, $15; Kelly Newman, Billings, $150; Kari Newton, Wheat Ridge, Colo., $145; Keith Dennis, Meadville, Mo., $86; Bradley Mellencamp, Prole, Iowa, $101; Heather Lundeen, Oneida, Ill., $90; Robert Hanss, Carver, Mass., $105; Scott Brooks, Hamilton, Ohio, $15; Terry Rivera, Clive, Iowa, $135; Charles Dodson, Crawfordville, Fla., $135; Scott Brown, Shoreview, Minn., $135; Edward Bowman, O’Brien, Fla., $125; Kohl Carter, Eckert, Colo., $101; Meriam Guiral, Hyattsville, Md., $105; Nolan Durfee, Carlsbad, Calif., $115.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Corine Hammeren, Billings, possession of a controlled substance, failure to provide proof of insurance, no child safety restraint and speeding, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months supervised probation, $1,120; Erin Kruft, Fillmore, Calif., possession of a controlled substance, $455; Ashtin Drake, Laurel, Mont., no auto insurance, $555; Ashtin Drake, Laurel, Mont., driving with a suspended license, jail 90 days, 83 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $355; William Amouak, Basin, no seat belt, $25; Michael Brown, Greeley, Colo., no child safety restraint, $80; Earl Burgess, Virginia Beach, Va., fishing without a license 14-years and older, $150
