Thanks to the support of a local food truck owner, a Powell woman and native of the Netherlands brought a taste of her homeland to family and friends on a much larger scale than ever before over the New Year.
Pernille Swienink-Rodriguez has made traditional oliebollen, a deep-fried bread ball with apples and raisins, for as long as she can remember.
“The Dutch sprinkle them with powdered sugar, and accompanied with a glass of champagne, we ring in the new year,” she said. “In the Netherlands, you can buy them at a oliebollen stand, at bakeries or make them at home.
“Since I now live in Powell, I have been keeping the tradition alive for years, making them in my garage on New Year’s Eve.”
This year she ramped it up, a possible preview to selling them to the public next year.
She enlisted her friend Danielle Dearcorn, who runs local food truck Hickory Street, to supersize the production of the Dutch treat.
She said the making of oliebollen requires a perfect environment and the right tools. The batter is a mixture of water, flour and yeast. The batter needs a warm place to triple in size before it’s balled up and put in the fryer.
The food truck proved a perfect spot.
“We were able to make about 120-150 oliebollen in no time due to the commercial equipment and tools,” Swienink-Rodriguez said. “My kids ate oliebollen for lunch, dinner and again for New Year’s Day breakfast. However, in my opinion, they are best when eaten right out of the fryer.”
According to The Spruce Eats, traditional Dutch oliebollen (literally, “oil balls”) have often been called the precursor of the doughnut. There’s a possibility early Dutch settlers, such as those who founded New Amsterdam (later New York City) introduced them to the Americas.
(Swienink-Rodriguez is married to Enterprise pressroom supervisor Facundo Rodriguez)
(0) comments
