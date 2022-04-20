Spring and summer are almost here and the Cody Library is hosting a Spring Hobby Fair. The fair will take place on Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10-2 p.m.
Do you want to start a new hobby or learn a new outdoor activity? If you aren’t sure where to start or who to talk to, this is your chance to meet representatives from local groups or clubs. You may discover new interests or make new connections with locals who enjoy the same things as you.
Drop by the Cody Library on April 22-23 to view their showcase of local hobbies and enthusiasts. If you are in a group or club and want to showcase your hobby, the library may still have room for you. Contact the Cody Library at (307) 527-1880.
