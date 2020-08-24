Fifty years ago, Cody was planning a new hospital, mourning a plane crash and more stories printed by the Cody Enterprise, August 26.
$2 Million Hospital Plans Receive Board Approval
The hospital district board approved the location of the new hospital, located directly west of the current hospital, on August 17.
The new hospital would have 44 beds and 29 patient rooms. 14 private and 15 semi-private bedrooms. Additional facilities planned were surgery, intensive care, obstetrics, pediatrics, food service, emergency care, offices, storage and other facilities necessary for modern hospital operation. The structure would be Y-shaped, with administrative, X-ray, emergency, storage and surgical facilities on the first floor. Patients would be housed on the second, and the basement was used for storage and locker rooms.
Plane Crash Kills Four Near Sylvan
Four bodies were found Monday afternoon inside Yellowstone Park in the wreckage of a Cessna 120 airplane. The plane crashed into the eastern face of Topnotch Peak near Sylvan Pass.
A 12-man recovery crew, headed by Chief Ranger Ben Estey and Ranger Jerry Mernin, were flown by helicopter within a mile of the site that afternoon. The bodies were removed by helicopter and transported to the County Coroner.
Estey said that the crash was very isolated and in rugged country, so retrieving all of the wreckage would take an unknown amount of time and, in the opinion of search officials, the wreck was caused by a downdraft.
Sylvan Pass Contract To Be Let in Ten Days
Sen. Cliff Hansen reported that the contract to surface seven miles of highway over the Sylvan Pass had been reviewed by the Department of Labor and should be passed within 10 days. Bids started for the construction work.
Reconstruction and modernization of Sylvan Pass started in 1964. Originally, the work was to be completed in two to three years, but only the widening and straightening of the road was completed, leaving it unsurfaced. The reason was due to it being planned to be done under a separate contract, a separate contract that had not been made until 1970. Community protest led to making it the priority for construction in Yellowstone.
Sheridan Woman Heads POW Group
Mrs. Theodore W. Gostas of Sheridan was named Wyoming state coordinator for the National League of Families of American Prisoners and Missing in Southeast Asia. Gostas’ husband was believed to be a prisoner in Vietnam, so she served as a formal link between families held in war prisons and Washington. This included duties such as working toward the creation of involvement programs to aid prisoners and their families and finding public speakers for the organization.
The P.O.W. Families League was organized earlier in the year. League chairman Sybil Stockdale, wife of a Navy captain held captive for five years, said that raising awareness was the only way to help captive soldiers, as public outrage would be the only way to ensure the safety and safe release of the soldiers.
Widows’ Annuities Asked For Veterans
Sen. Cliff Hansen (R-Wyo.), was a co-sponsor with Senator George Murphy, Republican of California, of a bill that would provide adequate security for survivors of retired military. As it was, a widow was not entitled to benefits after the death of her husband. She would only receive them if her husband was retired from service and alive. Hansen said he believed that the program was necessary, and wouldn’t be any more costly to the government than current programs provided to military families.
