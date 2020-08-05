Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Leona McClellan, running a red light, $100; Paul Callahan, improper backing – crash, $210; Whitney Underwood, improper backing – crash, $210; Scott James Sessions, leaving the scene of a crash, $450, $10 court cost; Charles Icenogle, failure to stop at red light, $100.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Harley Stewart, dangerous animal, $200, $10; no proof of rabies vaccination, $65; animal at large, $65; dangerous animal, $400, $10; animal at large, $100.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Andrey Kreynin, Chicago, speeding, $110; Rebecca Allen, Meeteetse, passing in no passing zone, $110; Cody Ashley, Sweeden, Ky., speeding, $127; Moriah Otto, Saint Paul, Minn., speeding, $127; Makoa Mack, Orem, Utah, speeding, $134; Shabreeah Morrison, Powell, speeding, $115.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Troy Sage, Waverly, Iowa, public intoxication, $510;
