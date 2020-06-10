Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
People drinking and arguing on North 37th Street in Cody at 3:50 a.m. May 31.
Person is throwing fireworks and keeping people awake on Streamside Drive in Cody. Deputies were unable to assist at 9:30 p.m. June 6.
Traffic
Road hazard on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse at 11:55 p.m. May 31. Officers provided assistance.
Big Horn Avenue resident has questions about abandoned vehicle paperwork, 1:05 p.m. June 1.
A truck and another vehicle crashed on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse at 8:10 a.m. June 2.
Abandoned vehicles on Cole Road and US 14A in Cody at 3:45 p.m. June 2.
Road blockage near the intersection of Lane 18 and US 14A in Cody at 6:35 p.m. June 2.
Black van going over 100 MPH and swerving in and out of lanes while headed toward Powell on US 14A in Cody at 7:10 p.m. June 2. Police were unable to locate.
County Road 6QS in Cody resident said a person who damaged vehicles is back. Deputies were unable to assist at 10:35 p.m. June 2.
County Road 6WX caller said a black sports car speeds pass their house all the time. Referred to by the Wyoming Highway Patrol at 10:40 a.m. June 3.
Vehicle parking beyond the “No Parking” sign at Newton Lakes off County Road 7WC in Cody. Officers provided assistance at 2:45 p.m. June 4.
Stroller and a bag of clothes in the road on County Road 2AB in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 6:40 p.m. June 4.
Two sports cars speeding in the County Road 6WX in Cody area, 10:25 a.m. June 6.
Overland Trail in Clark caller said a resident is tearing out snow marker stakes and blocking the caller from getting home, 7:15 p.m. June 6.
Hitchhiker wearing a tan shirt, baseball cap and a backpack near the intersection of US 14-16-20 East and WYO 120 South in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 8:25 p.m. June 6.
Fawn in the road near the intersection of Ninth Street and Sheridan Avenue. Deputies provided assistance at 11:50 p.m. June 6.
Other
iPhone found at the bottom of the Carter Mountain Access Road off County Road 6WX in Cody at 8:50 a.m. June 1.
Caller near the intersection of Lane 10 and Road 12 in Powell would like to talk to a deputy about a deputy about a new hemp operation, 10 a.m. June 1.
A caller said about an hour ago a person pulled a knife on US 14A in Powell, 11:10 p.m. June 2.
Person is getting on a guardrail near the intersection of County Road 2AB and County Road 2BC in Cody, looking distressed. They were gone upon deputy arrival at 11:20 p.m. June 2.
County Road 6WX in Cody caller said there are multiple people on their property throwing barrels around. They were gone upon deputy arrival at 9:50 p.m. June 3.
Nielsen Road in Cody caller said there were two men who drove on their property and they had a difficult time getting them to leave, 2:30 a.m. June 4.
Horse on the wrong side of a property near the intersection of Lane 11 and Road 10 in Powell, 7:05 a.m. June 4.
Someone broke into a rental unit the previous night on Aleebil Lane in Cody, 8:55 a.m. June 4.
Drone flying around property on Arabian Lane in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 1 p.m. June 4.
Man lost his wallet at the Deer Creek Trailhead on County Road 6WX in Cody at 3:35 p.m. June 4.
Baby stroller and a trash bag found on County Road 2AB in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 11:25 a.m. June 5.
Woman discovered an overturned raft on the water by her at the Penrose Dam off Road 1 in Powell, 12:10 p.m. June 5.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Ashley Leary, 28, warrant, June 5
Scott Scheeler, 36, warrant, June 5
Todd Phelps, 50, warrant for probation violation, June 5
Ansolet Rossuow, 20, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on the left side of the road, under 21 years old consuming alcohol, June 8
Stephen Adams, 31, driving under the influence of alcohol – second offense in 10 years, interference with a peace officer, illegal lane change, June 8
Disturbance
Possible gunshots heard on Blue Water Court. Officers provided assistance at 10:40 p.m. June 2.
Hound dog howls a lot on Bleistein Avenue, 9:20 a.m. June 4.
Sage Avenue woman said her neighbor’s dog has been barking all morning. A warning was issued at 11:05 a.m. June 5.
Noisy dog barking on Bleistein Avenue. Officers were unable to locate as of 8:20 p.m. June 5.
Dog barking in house east of an Elm Avenue caller. Officers provided assistance at 11 p.m. June 4.
Draw Street woman said her neighbor is yelling at an infant and talking about being strung out. Officers provided assistance at 8:40 a.m. June 6.
Man and woman fighting at the Shamrock Apartments on 29th Street and items are being thrown out of a white truck. Officers provided assistance at 5:45 p.m. June 8.
Traffic
Road hazard on Depot Drive near the Good2Go gas station. Officers provided assistance at 9:10 a.m. June 2.
Dead deer on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:15 a.m. June 2.
Two vehicles, one with Texas license plates and the other with Montana license plates, illegally parked in handicap spaces at Millstone Brewery on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:55 p.m. June 2.
REDDI report filed on a four-door grey Nissan with Fremont County license plates after it tore up the front grass at Cowboy Village on West Yellowstone Avenue. The caller said the driver was angry and erratic. Deputies were unable to locate at 1:25 p.m. June 2.
Extra patrols requested because cars are driving fast around their construction workers near the intersection of 18th Street and Newton Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 5:05 p.m. June 2.
Someone spread de-icer all over the road on 29th Street. Officers provided assistance at 9:25 a.m. June 3.
Woman said her car was hit in the Canyon Therapy parking lot on Yellowstone Avenue earlier in the day. Officers provided assistance at 11:55 a.m. June 3.
Abandoned white Subaru on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 1:20 p.m. June 3.
Black Porsche doing burnouts and speeding at Beck Lake State Park on 14th Street. A warning was issued at 4:10 p.m. June 3.
Vehicle crash at Walmart. There were no injuries or blockage as of 4 p.m. June 4.
Motor vehicle crash at Fuel Depot on Mountain View Drive, involving a vehicle backing into the business. There were no injuries or blockage as of 6:35 p.m. June 4.
Parking problem at the intersection of Ninth Street and Beck Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:55 a.m. June 6.
Road hazard near the intersection of County Road 6WX and West Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:35 p.m. June 6.
REDDI report filed on a man in a white truck unable to maintain a single lane and now parked up against the fence at Walmart. Police took no action at 9:15 a.m. June 7.
Dead deer off to the side of the road near the Cathcart Medical Center on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:35 a.m. June 8.
Abandoned vehicles on 21st Street, Mountain View Drive and Lane Drive, 12:25 p.m. June 8.
Other
Front door to business was open on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 7:15 a.m. June 2.
Davidson Avenue man said his car was vandalized the previous night. Reported at 10:50 a.m. June 2.
Dog on Shoshone Trail South attempted to bite the mail carrier. A citation was issued at 12:45 p.m. June 2.
Casper Drive resident would like to speak to an officer about what it takes to remove an individual from his home. Officers provided assistance at 1:10 p.m. June 2.
Man bitten by a dog while walking home on 13th Street while headed to Wyoming Avenue, and is now in the emergency room. The dog was described as a black and brown puppy. Officers provided assistance at 1:40 a.m. June 3.
Caller who is trespassed from the Wild Horse Cafe on West Yellowstone Avenue wants to talk to an officer because she was advised to come in for a job interview there. Officers provided assistance at 7 a.m. June 3.
Newton Avenue caller would like to speak to an officer about their neighbor’s dogs. Officers provided assistance at 10:35 a.m. June 3.
Older brother beating up a younger brother in a green trailer on B Street. The caller doesn’t know their names but they were last seen going into the alley. Officers provided assistance at 12:15 p.m. June 3.
Caller would like to speak to an officer at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive about protest rumors. Officers provided assistance at 4 p.m. June 3.
Woman said a person is taking pictures of her car and is requesting officers to help calm the situation at Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 4:50 p.m. June 3.
Harassment reported at Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue at 5:10 p.m. June 3.
Sheridan Avenue property owner would like to talk to an officer about the events scheduled for June 7. Officers provided assistance at 6:30 p.m. June 3.
Man at Parkway RV and Trailer Park on Yellowstone Avenue said it looks like his car was keyed last night and someone punched a hole in his tire, 6:55 p.m. June 3.
Welfare check requested at A Street residence because an unreported domestic dispute occurred there the previous night and the caller wants to make sure they are OK. Officers provided assistance at 9 a.m. June 4.
Caller wants to speak to an officer at the Cody Law Enforcement on River View Drive about volunteering for riot control for the assembly scheduled on June 7. Officers provided assistance at 9:50 a.m. June 4.
Theft reported at Walmart, 11:35 a.m. June 4.
Zapata’s manager is being threatened by a disgruntled employee. Officers provided assistance at 12 p.m. June 4.
Theft reported at Walmart, 2:10 p.m. June 4.
Mixed-breed stray spaniel dog caught on Twin Creek Trail Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 4:25 p.m. June 4.
Child at the Boys and Girls Club on 16th Street spitting at other kids. The grandmother of the child has been called and was irate. Officers provided assistance at 4:25 p.m. June 4.
Littering reported at the WyOld West Taproom on 13th Street. Officers provided assistance at 11 a.m. June 5.
Someone hit the garage door at Lucky’s Car Wash on Sheridan Avenue, 4 p.m. June 5.
Stampede Avenue man found his father deceased on the floor, cold to the touch, 10:15 a.m. June 6.
Caller near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street would like to speak to an officer about the protests scheduled for June 7. Officers provided assistance at 12:20 p.m. June 6.
The Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue reported that a guest who checked out left a suicide note. Officers provided assistance at 4:35 p.m. June 6.
Unattended death reported on 32nd Street for an individual not breathing, 5:15 p.m. June 6.
A Newton Avenue woman would like to speak with an officer about her son stealing her phone over the weekend. Officers provided assistance at 4:55 p.m. June 7.
Husky dog running at large in the Meadow Lane Avenue area, 8:20 p.m. June 7.
River View Drive man said some items were stolen off his porch including a propeller blade of an airplane and a camping chair, 9:05 a.m. June 8.
C Street woman said someone purchased a human skull off Facebook and has questions about the legality of it, 1:10 p.m. June 8.
Resident at Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street has a kitten on their porch that looks sick. Officers were unable to assist at 2:50 p.m. June 8.
Father would like to talk to an officer about his son stealing at the Good2Go gas station on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 7:35 p.m. June 8.
