Elizabeth LaRowe won Best of Show during the 57th Annual Community Art Show and Sale for her watercolor painting “Kersey Falls.”
There were 301 total entries – professional, amateur and youth – represented in nine different mediums.
This annual event happens in part due to a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council. Special sponsorship awards were given from Pinnacle Bank and Fern Bath, with additional sponsorship support from SBW & Associates.
The show is on exhibit through July at the Cody Country Art League.
Award Winners
Pinnacle Bank Award – Michael Hansen - Cimarron
Best of Show – Elizabeth LaRowe – Kersey Falls
People’s Choice – Randy Burke – Little Cowboy
Fern Bath Award – Sherry Neebe – The Monarch
Professional Oil/Acrylic – 1. Linda Jolley - Lamar Legacy, 2. Randy Burke – Little Cowboy, Honorable Mention. Joe Arnold – Melissa.
Pro Drawing-Graphite-Ink – 1. Maggie Bassett – Serengeti Souls, 2. Deb Eiswald – Rex Buchanan Cowboy, HM. Lee Niziolek – The King.
Pro Mixed – 1. Penny Jankowski – Silhouette Cowboy, 2. Tess Clifton – Country Club Dance, HM. George VanBuren – # 41 Cave Art.
Pro Photography – 1. Chris Parsons – Broken Hearts, 2. Shawn Stewart – Bison Bull, HM. Chris Parsons – On The Move, HM. Denise Connelly – Wild Spirit
Pro Watercolor – 1. Melody Christensen – First Crossing, 2. Rebecca Weed – Cliff Jumpers: Buffalo Bill Reservoir, HM. Dolly Frerichs-Stuber – I See You.
Pro Pastel – 1. Karen Henneck – Tranquility Putting Down Roots, 2. Linda Franson – Early, HM. Louise Payovich – Spanish Creek.
Pro Woodworking – 1. Gary Lehnhoff – Favorite Perch, 2. Gary Lehnhoff – Spring Dancer.
Pro Ceramics – 1. Mark Kronfuss – Platter, 2. Dustin Stephenson – Amber Antlers, HM. Eloise Oviatt – Blue Bird Box.
Pro Bronze-Sculpture – 1. Aaron Connelly – Male and Female Made He Them, 2. Justin Munden – Best Seat On The Range, HM. Jim Marsico – Follow Me.
Fiber Arts – 1. Liz Murray – Sunrise, 2. Lynn Foley – Along the Greybull, HM. – Pat Davis-Salyer – Blooming.
Amateur Oil-Acrylic – 1. Alisha Choi – The Lion, 2. Emilie Edwards – Wolf, HM. Robin Kelly – Great Day For Adventure, HM. Patti Gordan – Summer Soaker.
Amateur Watercolor – 1. Johanna Vulpius – The Thorofare, 2. Jo-Anna Marquis – Poppies With Buds, HM. Sherry Neebe – The Monarch.
Amateur Photo – 1. Nick Spencer – Park County Keeper, 2. Stephanie Amick – Lights, Camera, Action, HM. Mike Cox – What Are You Looking At?
Amateur Ceramics – 1. Candy Olberding – Under The Sea, 2. Pam Nelson – Windchimes, HM. Stephanie Manuele –
Blue Platter With Flowers.
Amateur Drawing-Graphite-Ink – 1. Diana Barton – After The Wind, 2. Stephanie Manuele – Whisper Words Of Wisdom, HM. Susan Bishop – Waiting.
Amateur Mixed Media – 1. Cindy Aune – The Flush, 2. Donna Wageman – Intertwined, HM. Lejean Mitchell – Bear Goes Over The Mountain.
Amateur Bronze-Sculpture – 1. Nicholas Resch – The Reservoir, 2. Nicholas Resch – Heart Mountain.
Amateur Woodworking – 1. Robert Smith – Root Ball, 2. Casey Sheets – Gramophone, HM. Joshua Sanders – Cologne Cathedral In Matchstick, HM. Theodore Richmond – Fishhawks Reward, HM. Sean Conaway – Cowboy State Relief.
Amateur Pastel – 1. Paula Dimler – Sea and Sky, 2. Sherry Stottler – Pronghorn Proud, HM. Sherry Stottler – Sound Sailing.
Youth Oil Acrylic – 1. Alicia Parsons – Hootius Maximus, 2. Amethyst Hartley - Looking For Food, HM. Madison Rosencranse – Horns and Roses.
Youth Watercolor – 1. Alicia Parsons – Unfurled Feathers, 2. Jack Ruble – Picasso Girl, HM. Kylie Schenck – Sunflower.
Youth Photography – 1. Kolten Goldsby – Verspruht.
Youth Drawing-Graphite- Ink – 1. Emmalee Nordland – Symbol of A Patriot, 2. Emmalee Nordland – Wyoming Drifter, HM. Madeline Bender – Chance of Rain.
Youth Pastel – 1. Madeline Bender – Nein Lives, 2. Jude Thomas – 2nd Street.
Youth Woodworking – 1. Devon Barhaug – Carved and Turned Bowl.
Youth Mixed Media – 1. Devon Barhaug – Pinecone Resin Bowl, 2. Maezie Kronfuss – Pet Portrait.
