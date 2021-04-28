Image

Elwin Keever and Nina Shuffield Keever of Cody celebrate 50 years of marriage May 22. They were married in 1971. Nina worked as an office assistant and assistant manager at Sommers & Voerding. Elwin worked as a welder and owner of Ironsides Welding. Both are retired. Children are Shauna Keever Allen of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Mandy Keever Coates of Littleton, Colo. The couple also have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. They plan to take a family vacation later this year to celebrate.

