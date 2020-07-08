In honor of National Lost Pet Prevention month, Park County Animal Shelter will be hosting a microchip clinic Saturday, 12:30-3 p.m.
Participants who adopted their pets from the shelter can have them microchipped for $20 per animal, and $30 per animal for nonshelter pets. This service includes the microchip, insertion, and enrollment in a recovery service. Identification tags are often lost or removed accidentally, making microchips an effective, easy way to identify lost pets.
“One in three pets will become lost at some point in their life. Microchipping is a really easy way to reduce the amount of time those pets have to spend in a strange, unfamiliar environment when they do,” said PCAS Executive Director Megan McLean.
A microchip is a rice-sized identification chip that gets inserted under the scruff of the animal’s neck and is encoded with a unique number.
The process is simple and only takes a few seconds. The “chip” can later be detected and read by a scanner used by shelters, veterinarians and other agencies.
PCAS sources its microchips from Found Animals Foundation, which was established by Gary Michelson in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina to help reunite pets with their owners for free. It became the first free microchip registry and remains free to use throughout the life of the animal.
“We really identify with Found Animals’ mission,” said McLean. “They look at the big picture and offer educational resources and solutions based on the problems people are currently facing. This is something we’re constantly striving for at the shelter. We’re always looking for ways to better serve the community based on current realities.
“Right now, it’s doing things like offering discounted microchips and promoting our community food pantry. Next, we want to reschedule our low-cost spay and neuter clinic and hopefully offer them a few times throughout the year.”
This event is open to the public and will be held in the shelter parking lot at 5537 Greybull Highway in order to comply with social distancing recommendations.
Participants will be asked to wear face masks. To register for the microchip clinic, visit parkcountyanimalshelter.org and scroll down to “Upcoming Events” or call (307) 587-5110.
