Growing up is hard. But, growing up in a different country, and surrounded by a language and culture you’re only somewhat familiar with, is even harder.
There are also new traditions to learn, communication gaps that need to be bridged and new places to be visited — all while your parents are half a world away.
That doesn’t mean students participating in the Cowboy Country Youth Exchange program are completely without a support system: They have loving host families and a community of Rotarians willing to help them along the way.
But the program also forces many students outside of their comfort zones in a way that can be both terrifying and slightly exhilarating.
“It is not an easy feat to live alone in another country,” said Cody High School graduate Nathan Power, who is currently spending a school year in Nagasaki, Japan. “There are hurdles and struggles that you will have to confront every day. But it is incredibly rewarding to relearn how to do even the most basic tasks in another culture. There are friends to be made and things to appreciate everywhere you look.”
Cody high schooler Miriam Horton — currently spending a school year in the small town of Seraing-le-château, Belgium — agreed.
“Learning a new culture in a new language is an absolutely magical experience that I would recommend to anyone interested,” Horton said. “Yes, there will be some struggles, but I think learning to overcome struggles is important to learn, especially at high school age.”
The Cowboy Country Youth Exchange Program is the Wyoming branch of Rotary International’s Rotary Exchange Program. Cody students, ages 15 to 19, regularly visit other countries through the program. Cody also hosts inbound students from other countries through the program, said Ken Markert, a youth exchange officer.
Ecuador resident Stuart Aguilar is currently spending a school year in Cody, while Horton and Power are studying abroad.
For both inbound and outbound students, the exchange program offers a chance to learn, grow and be challenged, Markert said.
“What students get out of it is a lot of personal growth,” he said. “They develop independence, self-reliance and confidence because they have to do a lot of problem-solving. While we provide them with a support system, they are on their own to a degree many of them have never been before.”
Students also get to experience a part of the world that is often drastically different from what they know in Cody, Markert said.
“Cody is a wonderful community, but we are also sort of isolated, both culturally and geographically, from the rest of the world,” he said. “It is good for students to go out into the big world and see things they wouldn’t experience otherwise.”
Horton said she had been surprised by some aspects of her new culture.
“When I first landed in the airport, I noticed that people (give and receive) kisses on the cheek at every greeting and every
goodbye,” she said. “It’s such a small thing, but to me it was very shocking.”
Aguilar has experienced his fair share of culture shock as well. He is currently a member of the CHS ski team, which he said has been a fascinating experience given his limited prior experience with snow.
“We have snow in Ecuador, but it’s different snow,” Aguilar said. “It’s more like what you would call hail here. I think the snow here is better.”
Aguilar said he had been surprised by other aspects of Wyoming culture, but was pleased by how he had been welcomed into the community.
“I’m having a great time here,” he said. “Sometimes, I’m missing my family, but most of the time, I’m having great fun.”
While Power said he was surprised by many aspects of Japanese culture, he has also learned it was not as different as it seemed at first.
“I am happy to have seen how, even on the other side of the world, people are not as different as we might imagine,” he said.
Power, Horton and Aguilar will return to their respective hometowns in June. Meanwhile, two other Cody students are already planning their own travels in the exchange program next year.
Kyle Graham will be spending a year in Belgium, while Joren Vipperman will be traveling to Italy. Both students are working to become fluent in their respective languages prior to their departures in the fall of 2023.
“It will be exciting to be part of a culture I’ve never experienced and to learn that culture inside and out,” Graham said. “It seems like a great opportunity for me.”
Vipperman agreed.
“It’s going to be such a unique experience that not a lot of people have,” Vipperman said. “I’ll gain a lot of knowledge and experiences it would be impossible to have here in Cody. I can’t wait.”
For more information about the Rotary youth exchange program and how your student can participate, visit rotary5440.org/sitepage/year-long-youth-exchange.
