Friday, September 10th
Cody
Plein Air in the Parks, all day, Buffalo Bill State Park.
Yellowstone Songwriter’s Festival, free show 10:30 a.m., The Station, box office opens at noon, Cody Auditorium, shows throughout day, Chamberlin Inn, Silver Dollar Bar, Trailhead Bar and Grill, Cody Elks Club and Cody Auditorium.
Grand opening and ribbon cutting, 4:30 p.m., Catharsis Spa at 1243 Beck Avenue.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Yellowstone Quake Home Game, 7:30 p.m. Riley Arena.
Powell
Homesteader Days Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Homesteader Museum.
Pesticide and hazardous waste collection, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Park County Fairgrounds.
Saturday, September 11th
Cody
Plein Air in the Parks, all day, Buffalo Bill State Park.
Patriot’s Day Remembrance Ceremony, 9 a.m., in front of VFW. Larry and Alice Munari will sing the National Anthem. Speakers include Mayor Matt Hall, VFW Post Commander Jim Bobbitt and VFW Auxiliary President Sandy Pedersen.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot.
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Big Horn Chapter of the DAR monthly meeting, 10 a.m., 8th St. at the Ivy. Guest Linda Nordland will read her award-winning essay from last year. Contact Karin for further information (412) 715-2927.
Cody Newcomers Club monthly meeting, 11 a.m., The Irma Governor’s Room. Guests are welcome.
Yellowstone Songwriter’s Festival, free shows 10 a.m., Proprietress and noon, City Park bandshell. Box office opens at noon, Cody Auditorium, shows throughout day, Chamberlin Inn, Silver Dollar Bar, Trailhead Bar and Grill, Cody Elks Club and Cody Auditorium.
Park County decriminalization and medical cannabis access petition kickoff, starts 11 a.m., City Park.
Veteran Family Picnic, 2-6 p.m., Lions Park at Beck Lake. Games and door prizes for all ages, free food, entertainment and beverages (no alcohol).
Pesticide and hazardous waste collection, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cody Recycling Center.
Northwest College Rodeo, 7 p.m., Stampede Park.
Yellowstone Quake Home Game, 7:30 p.m. Riley Arena.
Sunday, September 12th
Cody
Plein Air in the Parks, all day, Buffalo Bill State Park.
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Northwest College Rodeo, 2 p.m., Stampede Park.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, September 13th
Cody
Cody Community Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., 808 12th Street.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Food truck festival, starts 5 p.m., Geysers on the Terrace.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, September 14th
Cody
Cody Community Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., 808 12th Street.
Ribbon Cutting, 1-1:30 p.m., Cody ReStore at 324 West Yellowstone Avenue.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
