Enroll Wyoming is a program that serves the people of Wyoming. Our objective is to provide information and education to Wyoming individuals and families about health care access and health insurance options.
Enroll Wyoming Navigators also assist consumers complete applications and eligibility forms, discuss healthcare options and understand their rights as consumers.
Navigators are available throughout the state to offer fair, accurate, and impartial information about insurance options. There is no cost for this service.
The goal is to provide the information to enable Wyoming people to choose what is best for them and their families.
Enroll Wyoming Navigator for Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties.
Val Walsh-Haines - val@enrollwyo.org - (307) 296-7255 or Call 211.
Call or email to schedule.
Appointments are available by phone or Zoom.
Limited open enrollment for applying for insurance on the marketplace February 15-May 15.
