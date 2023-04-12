Hello! My name is Stephen, and in addition to being your Cody Enterprise news editor/reporter/jack-of-all-trades, I am also an avid movie lover. Static and Screen is my new monthly column that gives me some space to share thoughts on recent film releases.
Opinions are my own — nothing more, nothing less. If you’re interested in watching a movie, don’t let my reviews dissuade you! Give it a watch, and then tell me all the reasons I’m wrong.
While this column gives me space to air my opinions, I want it to be a dialogue, not a monologue. So if you have thoughts on a movie I review, or recommendations for a future installment, please reach out at stephen@codyenterprise.com or post a comment on our website.
In recent years, as the Covid pandemic drastically accelerated the rate in which movies move from the theater to our home screens, the question has been asked repeatedly: “Why go to the theater?”
Believe it or not, the new “Super Mario Bros” movie may provide the answer to that question.
If I had watched “Mario” at home, it probably would have been easy to dismiss: a pleasant-enough, but ultimately forgettable candy-coated trifle. But watching it in a packed opening day matinee with mostly under-10-year-olds at Big Horn Cinemas, it became pretty clear the kids were loving it.
A few seats away from me, a little one snuggled her Bowser plushie during some of the more intense scenes. A kid at the front of the theater dutifully shouted out some of the more obscure Nintendo characters referenced throughout (“Kid Icarus!” “Diddy Kong!”). And when the credits rolled, a good chunk of the audience gave it an ovation.
I’m pretty sure my inner 10-year-old gave it a round of applause too, even as the 30-year-old movie critic had plenty of nitpicks.
From my perspective, the greatest strength and weakness of this “Mario” is its adherence to its beloved source material.
The best set pieces mimic the thrills of playing a Mario game — from a Mario Kart race down Rainbow Road to action sequences that mimic the side-scrolling, platform-jumping, Goomba-stomping action that fans of the games know and love. And Brian Tyler and Koji Kondo’s score — maybe the highlight of the film for me — mixes together some 30 years of Mario game musical cues into something new and fresh.
But the adherence to Mario formula also applies to things like plot and character development and dialogue — which frankly have never been the Italian plumber’s strongsuit.
The Mario games have always had a sort of bizarre dream logic, which works well enough in the context of a video game, but poses an adaptation challenge for anybody trying to impose a story structure or even a general sense of coherence on the thing. Just ask the folks behind the 1993 “Mario Bros” film.
Matthew Fogel’s script is certainly a step up from the ’93 version, but not by much. There’s frustratingly little imagination here — I’m pretty sure any of the kiddos in my audience could have told me a better story about two Brooklyn plumbers who get sucked into a magical kingdom of talking mushrooms, had I asked them. And the humor is largely the aforementioned Nintendo references, which are fun if you’re in on the joke, and probably a little baffling if you aren’t.
The characters are as flat as an 8-bit graphic, and not particularly helped by a celebrity-laden voice cast who generally seem very bored by the proceedings.
All that being said, I smiled my way through “Mario Bros” — less because of anything happening on the screen and more because of watching the reactions of the kiddos in the audience and remembering my own sense of wonder and joy playing Mario games as a kid.
If you’re going to see “Mario Bros,” make an effort to watch it with as many rowdy, giggly, Bowser-snuggling kids as possible. Odds are their love for it will rub off on you, as it did on me.
