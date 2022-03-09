Northwest College named 435 students to its fall semester honor rolls. The list of students represents 33 communities in Wyoming, 18 in Montana, 13 states and 11 countries.
To be listed on the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete at least 12 semester hours of college-level coursework with a 4.0 grade point average.
Students qualifying for the Vice President’s Honor Roll completed the same level course work with a minimum grade point average of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale.
For the Dean’s Honor roll, students must have earned a minimum of six credit hours in college-level coursework with at least a 3.5 semester grade point average.
Presidents Honor Roll
Burlington
Abigail Casey, Shelby Moore, Tallon Wiles.
Byron
Riley Abraham.
Cody
Nicole Beckham, Duke Dickson, Rachel Fowler, Amy LaBoy, Ada Li, Nicholas Nieters, Jennifer Richardson, Faith Richins, Jaycie Roberson, Marissa Rosenbaum, Logan Schutzman, Carter Schutzman, Braeden Sersland, Jozi Simpson and Paden Woolstenhulme.
Cowley
Aubrianne Crosby, Milissa Denevan and Caden Welling.
Deaver
George Higgins and Matthew Johnson.
Lovell
Mabel Ginest and Ian Johnson.
Powell
Adam Aase, Sloane Asay, Tara Baer, Hunter Bailey, Jess Bakken, Heidi Barrus, Joshua Blakley, Jace Bohlman, Hailey Bott, Ashley Brawley, Trent Corbridge, Annie Custard, Rei Fujino, Courtney Goodson, Josie Griffin, Ashley Howe, Yuma Iwashiro, Jessica Kasinger, Arata Kawabe, Samuel Kuntz, Charro Madden, James Malles, Grace McDaniel, Bailee Moore, Shelbie Oblander, Rylee Penrod, Ryan Peoples, Elisa Polson, Aitalina Popova, Sarah Roberts, Tiss Svaty, Elijah Swaney, Ryan Sweet, Ethan Thiel, Saibrynn Wiley, Maclin Wiley and Justin Willis.
Wapiti
Casey Wagler.
Vice President’s
Honor Roll
Burlington
Liberty Bassett.
Byron
Amber Abraham and Alexis Minemyer.
Cody
Kaylena Atnip, Michaela Bell, Grace Blasco, Matias Breit Sandoval, Bianca Chavez, Tessa Clifton, Desirae Gams, Karen Gee, Rand Green, Emily Kinkade, Bailey Liebert, Harley Meadows, Haileigh Moore, Emily Schmidtberger, Taryn Sciortino, Grace Solie, Sara Struemke and Kylie Zickefoose.
Cowley
Natalie Grant, Spencer Hedges, Genavive Mader, Trace Moss and Taylor Winland.
Deaver
Dominic Estes and Bailee Loftus.
Emblem
Rosa Aguilar.
Frannie
William Kost.
Lovell
Olynda Averett, Riley Dodd, Sariah Hendershot, Kristina McKay-Herrera, Grace Shumway, Abigail Spletstoser, Maddisun Steed, Brooklyn Walker, Addison Wardell and Natasha Yates.
Meeteetse
Courtney Braten and Trent Grohman.
Powell
David Ayala Cordova, Andrew Beavers, Kaydee Black, Rachel Bonander, Kayla Boswell, Nick Bruski, Jessica Butz, Juan Camargo Tellez, Brandon Casey, Jeremy Chappell, Shania Dahlberg, Hailey Davis, Mikayla Davison, Alan Dibongue Swenson, Kennedy Ekwortzel, Catherine Elfland, Dominic George, Daniel Grotefend, Charles Hall, Jessica Hauber, Bryce Hogen, Madelyn Horton, Jordan Hunt, Bailey Jordan, Adam Kuehn, Augusta Larsen, Elizabeth Liggett, Andre Loigu, Tegan Lovelady, Tess Mattson, Callahan McMillan, Kayla Medvigy, Scarlette Mendoza Acevedo, Brendan Miller, Katelyn Moss, Senri Nakamura, Haruna Nebu, Anthony Nogues, Logan Nugent, India Palato, Sarah Qualls, Raelynn Ramsey, Forest Renaud-Fontaine, Keaton Rushton, Aimane Sahraoui, Riley Schiller, Taytum Sessions, Adrian Sinecio, Jessica Slingsby, Sydnie Stambaugh, Aaron Swaney, Shota Takabatake, Alyssa Thormahlen, Emily Tomac, Philip Tromble, Shusuke Utsugi, Rylynn Valdez, Amber Visocky, Paige Weimer, Graicen Whitlock, Ashlyn Wilson, Ronnie Wolfe, Yuya Yamakawa and Madison Fields.
Dean’s Honor Roll
Burlington
Brinly Casey and Sophia Mendez.
Byron
Kaylyn Nuttall.
Cody
Elise Anderson, Jonathan Bates, Mia Beachler, Emmalee Beardall, Laura Bressan, Hayden Bronnenberg, Olivia Brown, Alta Clark, Kristina Cornwell, Taylor Donham, Haley Egger, Anesa Etter, Emily Hinze, Shawn Klass, Nickoli Kumm, Emily Markin, Katie Miller, Jessica Morales, Caitlin Muir, Aaron Nichols, Agnes Parker, Landon Rau, Stephanie Reese, Leslie Robertson, Brooke Schuster, Jennifer Shapple, Theodore Smith, Madison Smith Cox, Holly Spiering, Mikala Stahl, Lensey Stanger, Dylan Ulmer and Joy Woods.
Cowley
Isabelle Christensen, Geoffrey Lindsay, Charinrat Mumford, Olivia Peterson, Mary Slabbert, Landen Stebner, Josey Steed and Marty Welling.
Lovell
Paige Bischoff, Viggo Ginest, Rancy Grohman, Timothy Holzer, Emma Mitchell, Brandi Pitt, Hailey Rael, Kathrine Tippetts and Trey Wambeke.
Manderson
Caitlin Winn and Oscar Martinez.
Meeteetse
Maci Allison, Holly Baerenwald, Kalvin Erickson, Kianna Horsen, Kennedi Johnson, Mickle Ogden, Hallie Ogden, Maylee Potas,, Larissa Riley, Emily Schaefer and Cohen Schlenker.
Powell
Chase Anderson, Madeline Argento, Jayden Asher, Ethan Bartholomew, Anna Bartholomew, Kaitlyn Beavers, Brooklynn Bennett, Leslie Bigham, Abby Bradley, Mani Braley, Lillian Brazelton, Beth Brazelton, Kabrie Cannon, Ethan Cearlock, Aiden Chandler, Bo Dearcorn, Kiersten Dent, Gabrielle Dickson, Christian Dunsey, Leon Ekelhoff, Brianna Evelo, Angie Gibson, MacKenzie Graft, Christina Greaham, Lilyan Halter, Max Hansen, Nicholas Harrison, Alison Hayes, Kalin Hicswa, Hannah Hincks, Megan Jacobsen, Denise Jones, Katherine Jones, Whitney Jones, Anna Kawano, Savannah Layland, Brenda LeBoeuf, Maranda Martinez, Kiernan McAtee, Lester McDonald, Karlie McKenzie, Dalton McMillan, Augustus Miller, Ashton Munoz, Gretel Opps, Gabriella Paterson, Tatiana Rivera, Francis Rogers, Taylor Rose, Emily Sand, Brianne Schaefer, Edward Schultz, Mitch Svaty, Hawkin Sweeney, Sadie Tillotson, Melly Udodong, Allyson Visocky, Sierra Vogt, Michele Wagner, Alora Walker, Abigail Wambeke, Benjamin Whitlock, Samuel Whitlock and Tyler Wright.
––
Kirsten Hull, of Cody, has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the 2021 fall semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.
Hull, a senior majoring in psychology, is a graduate of Cody High School.
––
Jessica Tedjeske, of Cody, graduated from the University of Northern Colorado after the 2021 fall semester.
Tedjeske earned a Master of Arts in Educational Psychology.
––
State Technical College of Missouri announced that Nathanael Belmont of Powell has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall, 2021 semester.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, a full time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.