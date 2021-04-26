Area residents are invited to attend the Juried Student Art & Design Exhibition artists’ reception Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. in the Northwest Gallery.
The show features selected work submitted by fine art and graphic design students including drawing, painting, printmaking, ceramics, graphic design and sculpture.
This year’s submissions were judged by director/curator of the Homesteader Museum Brandi Wright.
Wright is also an NWC alumna and artist. She selected the works that will receive the NWC Board of Trustees Purchased Award. Those purchased works become part of the College’s art collection.
The winners will be announced at the reception.
This event is free and open to the public. Those who attend will be required to wear a face covering and social distance. A limit of 10 people can be in the gallery space at once.
Guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages.
The Northwest Gallery, located in the Cabre Building, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. Admission is free.
The exhibition is currently on display and will hang through May 8.
For more information, contact NWC Art and Galleries Coordinator Denise Kelsay at Denise.Kelsay@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6499.
