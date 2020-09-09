Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
90s Chevy covered in mud blocking the road, Road 11/Lane 8, Powell, Aug. 30.
Elderly woman found dead, Lane 13 1/2, Powell, Aug. 30.
Search & Rescue requested for flipped quad in the canal, Lane 19 1/2, Cody, Aug. 30.
Report of person damaging house with horse trailer, WYO 120 S, Cody, Aug. 31.
Report of vacant house being broken into, Big Horn Avenue, Cody, Sept. 3.
Report of person threatening campers, US 14-16-20 W, Sept. 3.
Report of elderly woman trying to talk to kids at a daycare, unable to be located, Lane 11, Powell, Sept. 3.
Report of man in hospice care who died, Irma Flats Drive, Cody, Sept. 3.
Report of bullets hitting home, report unfounded, Wapiti Heights Drive, Cody, Sept. 4.
Traffic
Driver cited for expired registration, Road 18, Powell, Aug. 30.
Report of person flipping truck into canal, Lane 14, Powell, Aug. 31.
Driver cited for no license, expired tag, Park Avenue/South Street, Meeteetse, Sept. 2.
Driver cited for driving with a suspended license and failure to maintain lane, US 14A/Road 18, Powell, Sept. 3.
Driver cited for speeding, Elm Avenue/12th Street, Cody, Sept. 3.
Driver cited for speeding and driving while suspended, State Street/Park Avenue, Meeteetse, Sept. 4.
Two-vehicle hit-and-run, WYO 295, Powell, Sept. 5.
Two car crash, State Street, Meeteetse, Sept. 5.
Officer spied car with front end damage, possibly from crash, no action taken, State Street, Meeteetse, Sept. 5.
Driver arrested for driving under the influence, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Sept. 5.
Other
Border collie puppy found, being held onto by reporting party, Barrows Road, Powell, Aug. 31.
Two horses found in a field, Road 12, Powell, Aug. 31.
Black-and-white stray cat with torn nose found, Road 8, Powell, Sept. 1.
Cow on the road, returned to owner, County Road 2ABN, Cody, Sept. 1.
Black Angus cow on the road with red ear tag, returned to owner, County Road 4DT/4CP, Meeteetse, Sept. 1.
Black Angus heifer on the road, put into reporting party’s corral, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, Sept. 2.
Report of felon possibly voting, Sheridan Avenue, Cody, Sept. 2.
Two teenage girl climbing down Willwood Dam, gone on arrival, Lane 14, Powell, Sept. 2.
Report of sailboard upsiide-down in water, concern that surfer may need assistance, unfounded, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, Sept. 2.
Report of 40+ goats on the road, Road 8/Lane 6, Powell, Sept. 3.
Search & Rescue call for boat with dead motor on Buffalo Bill Reservoir, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, Sept. 3
Fawn stuck behind fence, Blackburn Avenue, Cody, Sept. 3.
Two collies apparently abandoned near Ralston Reservoir, unable to locate, Lane 12, Ralston, Sept. 3.
Report of dogs that bark all the time and are never let out, Lane 7, Powell, Sept. 4.
Neighbor’s dog keeps coming onto property and attacked a chicken, Oak Drive, Cody, Sept. 4.
Large amount of marijuana found in a bear box at Crazy Creek Campground, WYO 212, Cody, Sept. 4.
Report of man falling off horse and breaking shoulder, needing airlift, Thorofare, Venus Creek, Sept. 4.
Search & Rescue requested for disabled boat on Buffalo Bill Reservoir, Bartlett Lane, Cody, Sept. 4.
Report of man possibly driving runk with smal child in vehicle, County Road 1AB/8VC, Clark, Sept. 4.
Request to have someone check up on regular customer that had not been seen in two weeks, County Road 1AB/8VC, Clark, Sept. 5.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Jordon Martoglio, 29, warrant, Sept. 3
Richard Jones, 68, driving under the influence of alcohol, Sept. 5
Alyssa Frederick, 19, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions X2, Sept. 5
Disturbance
Officer heard yelling from 13th and Yellowstone, 1 a.m. Sept. 5.
Someone set off fire extinguisher that set off alarm at Best Western Ivy Inn, 4:38 a.m. Sept. 5.
Male , female verbal argument on Spirit Mountain Drive, 9:03 p.m. Sept. 5.
Traffic
Grey Dodge truck at County Road 2AB and Gerber Lane passed vehicles at high speed, almost hit a car head on and ran a bus off the road. Driver a young male, 6:59 a.m. Sept. 1.
Truck and trailer blocking handicap spot at 12th and Sheridan, 11:39 a.m. Sept. 2.
Caller on Public Street struck a parked car, cited for careless driving, 12:27 p.m. Sept. 2.
Caller said driver a big box truck with “logistics” on side swerving all over road, driver warned and followed by officer to post office, 6:55 a.m. Sept. 4.
Vehicle hit dog, left on Robert Street, 2:31 p.m. Sept. 4.
Older bronco or blazer driving in oncoming traffic on Yellowstone Avenue, 6:48 p.m. Sept. 4.
Driver warned for driving terribly on Yellowstone Avenue, 1:19 a.m. Sept. 5.
Officer placing barriers back up on Sheridan roadwork, 1:28 a.m. Sept. 5.
Caller said man driving vehicle on Big Horn Avenue and drinking alcohol with child in car, 12:47 p.m. Sept. 5.
Two car vehicle wreck at Walgreens on Sheridan, 3:46 p.m. Sept. 5.
Male driver heavily intoxicated driving in truck on County Road 2AB, seen drinking earlier in day at Maverick parking lot, 5:49 p.m. Sept. 5.
Caller said person on probation drinking, driving in truck at Beck Lake Park, 6:07 p.m. Sept. 5.
Vehicle crash near Papa Murphy’s, 1:27 p.m. Sept. 7.
Caller said red truck with camper shell drove on wrong side of road on Riverview Drive for more than a block, 4:20 p.m. Sept. 7.
Other
Woman having problems with neighbors which is causing problems with landlord at Bunkhouse Apartments, 7:15 a.m. Sept. 1.
Woman on Gerrans Avenue said unemployment claim made using her name and social security number, 12:58 p.m. Sept. 1.
A Safe-2-Tell comment from Cody High School of youths posting inappropriate images on Instagram and Facebook, 2:50 p.m. Sept. 1.
Theft reported at Cody Middle School, 4:08 p.m. Sept. 1.
Caller said man on Kerper Boulevard North left residence headed into town and is possibly intoxicated, 6:57 p.m. Sept. 1.
Female on Big Horn Avenue said she was being harassed on her porch and then laid the phone down, 7:06 p.m. Sept. 1.
Caller said her sister texted her mother, in the hospital in Billings, to say she was in their house, 10:07 p.m. Sept. 1.
Intoxicated male at Walmart keeps walking from white van to red semi, 11:17 p.m. Sept. 1.
Caller at Walmart reporting short-listing that took place Aug. 30, 9:59 a.m. Sept. 2.
Male parked in gold Camry near Westside Lutheran on 34th and Sheridan for two days, 12:39 p.m. Sept. 2.
Caller at Holiday Inn said ex-employee who is trespassed from property has been showing up, 1:28 p.m. Sept. 2.
Man on Buena Vista Avenue said he has information a person took more than the prescribed amount of pills, 3:14 p.m. Sept. 2.
Theft of earbuds reported at Olive Glenn Golf Club, 8:07 a.m. Sept. 3.
House on Big Horn Avenue broken into, 9:22 a.m. Sept. 3.
Black male with dark hoodie and backpack is shaking on lawn of church and caller would like welfare check at 14th and Beck, 9:32 a.m. Sept. 3.
Caller on Kerper Boulevard South has info that person my be violating probation, 11:58 a.m. Sept. 3.
Caller at clinic on Sunshine Avenue said there are two small children in back of vehicle, windows rolled up and engine not running, 3:58 p.m. Sept. 3.
Intoxicated man hit car with hand and is yelling and swearing at caller in front of Lockhart Inn, 8:28 p.m. Sept. 3.
Caller on front porch of Lockhart Inn said man approached him asking if he wanted to buy meth, 10:54 p.m. Sept. 3.
Caller said son has not returned from skate park at Mentock Park, was supposed to walk home, 11:11 p.m. Sept. 3.
Man said neighbor walks across property to feed his dogs, 1:05 p.m. Sept. 4.
Smell of marijuana in area, Central Avenue, 8:41 p.m. Sept. 4.
Man keeps walking by North Park Drive residence and to place next door, 9:28 p.m. Sept. 4.
Someone threw something on officer at The Cowboy Palace on Sheridan, 12:09 a.m. Sept. 5.
Caller at Best Western Ivy Inn said guest took items from their room, 8:48 a.m. Sept. 5.
Caller said someone drove through concrete at Granny’s on Sheridan, 9:44 a.m. Sept. 5.
Caller on South Chugwater Drive said gas was siphoned from van last night, 11:22 a.m. Sept. 5.
Dog locked in car at Sheridan and 13th, windows cracked and its 94 degrees, 3:42 p.m. Sept. 5.
Caller at Maverick North said her best friend’s ex is following her and going to start a fight, 10:43 p.m. Sept. 5.
Person flagged down officer on 23rd Street and said two juveniles staying at house and snuck out, 2:22 a.m. Sept. 6.
Caller said older male came to Mentock Park with no children and is interacting with children in a potentially inappropriate way, 5:23 p.m. Sept. 6.
Caller at Mountain View Apartments said dog attacked him but no bite, then got into car and owner drove away, 5:58 p.m. Sept. 6.
Caller said Glock 43 in belt holster missing from KOA on U.S. 14-16-20 East, 9:13 a.m. Sept. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.