Friday, June 25th
Cody
Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday, June 26th
Cody
PEAKS to Conga bicycle race fundraiser, 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Cody Coffee Roasters. Cyclists ride to Shell, where there will be food, drinks and entertainment. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/10th-anniversary-peaks-to-conga-bicycle-fundraiser-shellebration-registration-47136141468.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot.
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Sunday, June 27th
Cody
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Cody Community Theatre musical fundraiser, 5 p.m., City Park bandshell.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, June 28th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Food truck festival, starts 5 p.m., Geysers on the Terrace.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, June 29th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Wild West Spectacular: Opening Night, 7:30 p.m., Cody Theatre. For more information visit codytheater.com/.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
