Friday, June 25th

Cody

Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.

Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.

Saturday, June 26th

Cody

PEAKS to Conga bicycle race fundraiser, 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Cody Coffee Roasters. Cyclists ride to Shell, where there will be food, drinks and entertainment. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/10th-anniversary-peaks-to-conga-bicycle-fundraiser-shellebration-registration-47136141468.

Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot. 

Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.

Sunday, June 27th

Cody

Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth. 

Cody Community Theatre musical fundraiser, 5 p.m., City Park bandshell. 

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, June 28th 

Cody

Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.

One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.

Food truck festival, starts 5 p.m., Geysers on the Terrace.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, June 29th 

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

Wild West Spectacular: Opening Night, 7:30 p.m., Cody Theatre. For more information visit codytheater.com/.

