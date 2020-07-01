Recent marriage licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:
Joseph C. Commins, 25, and Janeen K. Varian, 24, both of Cody.
Timothy S. Jordan, 53, and Kori S. Campbell 42, both of Powell.
Jeffrey J. Donham, 39, and Tesslyn Hopkin, 39, both of Cody.
Jeffrey S. Lapish, 53, of Boyertown, Pa., and Dessica L. McKeehan, 50, of Great Falls, Mont.
Jedidiah M. Smith, 38, and Darcy R. Diegel, 34, both of Cody.
Wyatt G. Kincheloe, 23, and Avery M. Dove, 27, both of Cody.
Logan C. Despain, 22, and Laurel B. Rigby, 23, both of Laramie.
Peter A. Smith, 25, and Justine D. Madden, 24, both of Worland.
Dylan K. Rood, 25, and Jessica S. Klemm, 26, both of Powell.
