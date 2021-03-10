The fresh focus of the Draper Natural History Museum encourages people to consider how they relate to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
Personal interpretations are delivered by five speakers – a politician, an educator, a rancher, a Crow Indian and a wildlife researcher – in a new introductory video in the naturalist’s cabin. Their responses to the region are interwoven in the presentation, relaying a sense of place.
“It’s a thread that will carry forward into the exhibits of the Draper,” curator Nathan Doerr said. “My vision is to tell about the natural history and how people are connected to this place.”
The revised video will help implement the Draper’s new three-prong mission that calls for “igniting curiosity, driving exploration and creating advocates for the natural wonders of the Greater Yellowstone and American West,” he said.
The curiosity element represents the naturalist component, “the sense of wonder,” Doerr said. Exploration involves scientific research, how curiosity affects science and why. Those factors converge to promote advocacy and stewardship through personal experiences.
“The more we hear and do, the more we understand, the more likely we’ll be advocates for the natural world,” he said.
Fulfilling the mission will also entail updating the interpretation of the multitude of exhibits. “It’s a large space with a lot of material,” said Doerr, who noted that “scientific data will drive those changes.”
To engage the public, the Draper is sponsoring what Doerr called “social media takeovers” on the second week of the month. Researchers share their work via Facebook and Instagram feeds, mainly through photos with narratives.
“They tell virtual audiences about their research,” he said. “It brings in a new audience, and it’s fun to have active researchers in the field.”
To expand citizen-science programs, Doerr hopes to launch “Wildflower Watch,” weekly recordings of plant growth as a formal, phrenological outreach project. Volunteers will record all phases – when the leaf bud starts to grow, when the leaf emerges, when the leaf is full – “every detail we can observe,” he said. The data from both native and invasive species will go into a national repository.
While still in the planning stage, the program may take place on the Stock property west of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and begin next fall. Doerr’s goal is to introduce the public to naturalist’s skills and then engage them in field trips.
Lessons from his past
Doerr participated in an informal phrenology project at the Teton Science School in Jackson, where he developed a fascination for closely examining blooming plants and recording weekly changes.
“You realize the little differences,” he explained. “It gets you past looking at [just] the beauty of a wildflower.”
He undertook the project during his yearlong residency at the school as a natural history interpreter after graduating with a bachelor’s in environmental studies from Carroll College in Helena, Mont.
His Jackson job involved working with the National Elk Refuge, Teton National Forest and Grand Teton National Park, leading hikes, participating in panels, conducting bear education and talking about the environment during sleigh rides through the refuge. In that work, he became “aware of the diversity and perspectives on hot, hot issues,” Doerr said.
Next came a seasonal position with Grand Teton National Park. In his free time, Doerr pursued a master’s in environmental education through Prescott College, with a focus on what he described as “free-choice learning,” education outside the classroom. He developed the courses, read textbooks and wrote papers under the supervision of a graduate advisor. His thesis topic investigated how multigenerational visitors explore museums.
During that academic pursuit came a phone call from the Sheridan County Museum with a job offer, curator of education. Doerr moved back to his hometown and spent eight years there, two as director.
His introduction to Sheridan history had started early, at age 13, when he volunteered as a tour guide at the Sheridan Inn, built in 1893 and boasting William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody as an original partner. Two years later, Doerr was recruiting and training other volunteers. The inspiration came from his grandmother, who had taken him to museums and historic sites and, he recalled, “encouraged me to volunteer.”
Next came a stint as curator of education at the Cheyenne State Museum, until he discovered that he missed natural history. The Center assignment rescued him.
“The Draper is a phenomenal museum,” Doerr said. “It’s dream come true to be back in natural history and environmental science in a landscape that people from all over the world come to visit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.