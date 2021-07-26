The old adage quips that twins are “double the trouble.” But what if there are two sets of twins? Are they double the double trouble? In the case of the Gilly Girls Band, two sets of twins can mean only one thing: talent quadrupled with Americana at its best in a spirited, old-time country and bluegrass band, complete with jazz tunes, cowboy yodeling and southern gospel music.
The band is on tap for the next edition of Concerts in City Park, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Gilly Girls Band are 17-year-old twins, Savannah and Morgan, and 15-year-old twins, Hailey and Jillian. The Gillingham sisters hail from their five-generation family ranch in California’s Sierra Nevada foothills – an upbringing that has given them a love for all things country.
“We really do hope that our music spreads joy and hope to people around us, especially in this day and age,” the sisters say. “We want everyone to leave with a smile on their face, a bounce in their step and a tune still running through their minds.”
The Fresno Folklore Society wrote that the Gilly Girls “made singing and playing multiple instruments look fun and easy.” Another writer penned, “It is easy to forget they haven’t done this for long.” In fact, they’ve only been playing the mandolin and guitar since May 2014, with the bass and fiddle added to their act in 2016. With each performance, one thing is clear: These girls love music, variously calling it a “refuge,” “making memories” and “a way to communicate joy.”
The band is making a return visit to Cody after enjoying the Stampede festivities over the July 4 holiday.
They even sang the National Anthem before the final night’s rodeo.
“We really do enjoy playing at parks, because the atmosphere is so family-friendly,” the band explains. “Everyone is so relaxed, and they just want to listen to some good music! We look forward to seeing everyone in Cody.”
The award-winning Gilly Girls released two albums in 2019, which brings their total to three. They began performing in 2015 and now appear at a host of venues including festivals, camps, churches, schools, rodeos, libraries, the World Ag Expo, historical and folklore society concerts, many private events and on live radio. They appeared in 2019 at the Fresno premiere of the Ken Burns’ PBS Documentary film “Country Music.” Their energetic performance impressed a full theater with Burns himself observing, “We will be seeing them at the Grand Ole Opry soon.”
The Gilly Girls Band’s gospel music selections aren’t just for effect or to broaden their bluegrass and country repertoire. Those songs represent their heartfelt belief in God. As they put it, “Our ultimate goal is to do all things to the Glory and Honor of Jesus Christ.”
For more information, visit their website at gillygirlsband.com.
With each Concert in the Park, local vendors are on hand, and Yellowstone Beer Fest’s beer garden features a selection of beers with all sales used to fund local nonprofits.
The next concert is August 5 with the blues stylings of Mississippi Heat. Then, the Powell Brothers wrap up the season with their country-rock tunes on August 12 – their performance preceded by the annual ice cream social at 5:30.
Concerts in the Park are sponsored in part by the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, Park County Travel Council, Cody Country Chamber of Commerce and the City of Cody.
If you go
What: Concerts in the Park: The Gilly Girls
When: 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Where: City Park
bandshell
