Demi Drew Severude was born Sept. 30, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Shannon and Todd Severude of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces.
Demi joins sibling Nayvie, 2.
Kiarha Kade-Louise Bradshaw was born 4:49 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Jill Davidson and Steven Bradshaw of Powell.
She weighed 8 pounds and was 19 inches long.
Kiarha joins siblings Alexander Vaughn, 11, Steven Vincent Jr., 5, Kaylene Lynn, 9, Jaylynn Rose, 9.
Grandparents are Fawn Bradhsaw, and John and Jeana Davidson.
Gatsby David McDowell was born 10:48 a.m. Oct. 2, 2020 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Dr. Carla Isewan and Dr. Tyler McDowell of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Gatsby joins siblings Drayton, 13, and Madeline, 16.
Grandparents are Jon and Dr. Kim McDowell, and Lynn and David Isewan.
