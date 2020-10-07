By JOSHUA LEACH
Wyoming is full of wild places people love to explore. When that exploration takes a turn for the worse, Search and Rescue rushes to their aid. In Park County, SAR gets a little extra help.
The Wilderness Medical Team at Cody Regional Health is a group of EMTs and paramedics that volunteer to provide emergency care in the middle of nowhere.
Covering some 5,000 square miles – one of the largest coverage areas in the lower 48 – the wilderness team goes out with SAR when they’re needed, helping stranded hikers, hunters and anglers in places where even helicopters can’t reach.
“What we have is a lot of wilderness and tourists and a lot of hunters – in the fall especially – that are taking horseback, and they’re just so far away,” said Casey Sheets, who runs the team. “With the trees and some of the steepness, a helicopter isn’t always a great option.”
Though they are employed by Cody Regional Health, the people who work on the Wilderness team have to provide some of their own gear. Sheets said specialized equipment for treating patients comes out of a donation-based budget, but the stuff in personal packs that each member is required to carry comes out of their own pocket.
The team also needs extensive training. While some is done with SAR, other courses, like with ropes or in fast water, have to be paid for by the team and can cost as much as $500 per student, Sheets said.
“We want to get everyone trained on the same level, the same level of expertise,” Sheets said, “but our focus will always be patient care above else. We’re constantly trying to figure out how we can get to patients faster, safer and provide the highest level of care possible.”
Getting to a downed hiker or hunter fast is critical. The team can start helping them immediately. Working in teams, two medics will rush in first to assess the situation, while two more follow with some of the heavier gear, like a litter to get the person out safely with.
“They’re invaluable,” said Bill Brown, Park County SAR coordinator. “We have so many facets already to cover. It’s such a huge piece to know [medical aid] is dealt with.”
This year, the wilderness team has already helped on 10 rescues, but with many hunters about to hit the backcountry, Sheets is expecting more calls soon.
“We just entered the busy season,” Sheets said. “Our busiest time of the year is hunting season.”
On Friday, Cody Regional Health is hosting a dinner and a fundraiser at Geysers on the Terrace that will benefit the Wilderness team.
“For the last seven years, we’ve done some kind of October health event as part of our Community Health Series,” said hospital spokesperson Ashley Trudo. “This year, we decided to do something outside because of COVID-19.”
The Friday night event, “Rocktober in the Wilderness,” will feature Skinny Luke and the Wannabeez as the headline entertainment. Park County Commissioner Jake Fulkerson, who two years ago was rescued by SAR and the team, and Sheets will act as keynote speakers for the event.
Chili, s’mores, and cider and cocoa are included in the $25-per-carload tickets. A cash bar will also be available. Each group will get a personal fire. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets. Social distancing and mask-wearing are encouraged.
In addition to the band, CRH is also bringing in a rock-climbing wall, holding a raffle and silent auction. The proceeds from the raffle and auction will go to benefit the wilderness team.
Some of the top items on the auction include a scenic air tour for up to three people with Luanna Atnip, a three-course meal cooked by professional chef Doug Williams, a camping set-up valued at $1,000 from Sunlight Sports, and much more.
“We can’t thank our community members enough for helping with this,” Trudo said.
For those unable or unwilling to attend over coronavirus concerns, Trudo said that they can still participate in the raffle and silent auction.
For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/rocktober-tickets-116750811821. The silent auction is live now. Visit 32auctions.com/Rocktober to view all the items and place bids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.