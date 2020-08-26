Park County Fire District No. 2 recently said goodbye to a 10-year volunteer firefighter, but added four more to the ranks.
Jeff Shideman recently retired from the Cody Volunteer Fire Department after 10 years of service. The Cody Volunteer Department and Park County Fire District No. 2 thank him for his years of service and dedication.
The district also welcomes four new members recently.
New members of the Cody Volunteer Fire Department include Ryan Berchtold (employed by Ryno Performance), Michael Scheumaker (employed by Wyoming Sprinklers) and Tessa Rouane (employed by Black Hills Energy).
Carolyn Krez, who works at the City of Cody, is new to the Wapiti Fire Department.
Park County Fire District No. 2 includes Cody, South Fork, Wapiti and Crandall volunteer departments.
