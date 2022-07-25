image

Kishi Bashi performs on the violin in a scene from the song film Omoiyari. (Photo courtesy of Kishi Bashi)

 Photo courtesy of Kishi Bashi

After the challenges presented by the pandemic, the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center is again hosting its first full in-person pilgrimage in two years. While most of the events are by registration only, the opening ceremony, featuring a screening of the song film Omoiyari along with a Q&A with the filmmakers, is free and open to the public.

