Friday, May 27th

Cody

Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.

Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.

Opening Night, 5-7 p.m., Cody Cattle Company.

Yellowstone Mustang Rally Poker Run and dinner show, 5:30-8 p.m., Cody Cattle Company. Pre-registration noon-5 p.m. at The Irma.

Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.

Saturday, May 28th

Cody

Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Parking Lot.

Yellowstone Mustang Rally Show & Shine, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Irma.

Sunday, May 29th

Cody

Yellowstone Mustang Rally Autocross, 9 a.m., Stampede Park.

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, May 30th

Cody

Annual VFW memorial, 9 a.m., Riverside Cemetery. Guest speaker will be Mr. Chris Bacon, a former Blackhawk helicopter pilot and air ambulance pilot.

Memorial Day Ceremony, 1 p.m., State Veterans Memorial Park.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, May 31st

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.