Friday, May 27th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Opening Night, 5-7 p.m., Cody Cattle Company.
Yellowstone Mustang Rally Poker Run and dinner show, 5:30-8 p.m., Cody Cattle Company. Pre-registration noon-5 p.m. at The Irma.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday, May 28th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Parking Lot.
Yellowstone Mustang Rally Show & Shine, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Irma.
Sunday, May 29th
Cody
Yellowstone Mustang Rally Autocross, 9 a.m., Stampede Park.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, May 30th
Cody
Annual VFW memorial, 9 a.m., Riverside Cemetery. Guest speaker will be Mr. Chris Bacon, a former Blackhawk helicopter pilot and air ambulance pilot.
Memorial Day Ceremony, 1 p.m., State Veterans Memorial Park.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, May 31st
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
