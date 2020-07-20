From 50 years ago, here are some of the stories printed in the July 22, 1970 Enterprise.
Public hearing on Clark’s Fork Road scheduled next Wednesday
Next week, representatives of the Wyoming Highway Department would discuss the new Clark’s Fork Road at the Cody Auditorium. This discussion would acquaint local people with the design, and inform them of the project beginning after the construction five miles southeast on US 212 is complete.
More area roads will be discussed as well as a dam at the north end of Swamp Lake for improving the existing bird habitat. Maps, drawings and other informational material was available before the meeting at the Highway Departments Cody Office.
Varied activities offered here during “Outdoor Week” Aug. 1-6
Cody Recreation Director Joel Schad reported a fun-filled week August 1-6 with multiple activities. Starting the week on Saturday, youngsters could bring their pets to Dacken Park for a pet show, including prizes for the Best Dressed, Best Behaved, the one that did the most tricks and the one with the most unique trick. A fishing derby at Beck Lake was held on Sunday, Monday had a tennis day with a tourney, and the last three days would be a summer camp held at Eagle Valley.
A tale of two boys and a boxer
Two Toledo, Ohio youths en route to California got to know Cody and its inhabitants very well after a disastrous wreck resulted in losing a one-year-old boxer named Tiffany. Despite an exhaustive search, Steve Mabry and Dale Martin couldn’t find her before having to leave. With an ad in the Enterprise, some locals called the two in California to inform them they had seen the dog. After returning, more searching with the help of Game Warden Ron Bell resulted in Tiffany finally being found.
A DVM and red roses for “Charlie” Lynn Chadwick
For 69 veterinary students from Colorado State University, none were more excited and sad at the same time than Cody local “Charlie,” the only woman among them. Lynn Chadwick was one of eight girls entering pre-vet school collectively nicknamed “Charlie” and the only one who stuck with the program. Many of the male classmates didn’t think a woman could handle veterinary school. At graduation, they gifted Chadwick with a dozen long-stemmed roses. Having done work for Shiloh Veterinary Clinic in Billings, Lee Veterinary Clinic in Powell, and for Tom Roberts in Cody, she was prepared to work in an area clinic, with her Irish Setter that she named Charlie.
Five hundred grams of butter, a kilo of meat, a meter of cloth
After Congress had authorized a three-year test by the Commerce Department to study the potential advisability for converting to the metric system, the Enterprise looked into how it would affect Cody specifically. Some examples included how drivers would think they’re getting too much gas, young girls would think they’re getting fat and housewives would think they’re buying way more than they need to cook dinner.
Those in favor thought it would be beneficial to be on the same system as the rest of the world, and opposition stated it would cost industry billions of dollars.
Sacred Blackfoot ceremony diorama added to gallery permanent display
An unusual sculptured diorama by Montana Artist Bob Scriver had been installed as a permanent exhibit in the Whitney Gallery of Western Art. Portraying the ceremony of “Opening The Sacred Medicine Pipe Bundle,” one of the most secret and important rituals once practiced by the Northern Plains American Indians.
Due to the religious significance that it had “always been observed in seclusion by a small and highly dedicated group of patriarchal participants,” and it being rarely practiced in the present due to only being known by the oldest devotees of medicine lore, it was still an enigma to white culture.
That is why the director of the museum, Dr. Harold McCracken, commissioned the piece, as he and Scriver were one of the few white men allowed to observe and participate in the ceremony. Due to Scriver’s close association with the Blackfoot Tribe, having lived near and became a blood member of the tribe and hiring several Blackfoot at his bronze foundry, those in charge of the ceremony permitted him to immortalize it.
