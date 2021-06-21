Ron Nieters saw quite a bit of change in the county during his 38 years with the road and bridge department. It’s a job that he’s given a sizable portion of his life to, as it is one of the few jobs he’s ever held, working with Park County since he was 19.
“My resume would look pretty sick,” he said.
When Nieters joined the county in 1983, he said most of the local roads were gravel. It all started when his friend Mike Weir turned down a signage job with the county. Nieters said former Sheriff Bill Brewer helped him get the job. After leaving the county the following winter, he came back the next summer and the rest was history when they made him full time.
During his time with the county, he oversaw countless road and bridge projects, implemented for the betterment of the lives of Park County citizens. He worked his way up through the department, was able to operate every piece of machinery in its fleet and was supervising 13 people by the time he retired.
Park County Engineer Brian Edwards said Nieters “likes a challenge” and took over many difficult projects over the years, like clearing debris and performing road repair from the 2018 landslide on Squaw Creek Road in Crandall.
“That’s where Ron really shines,” Edwards said. “He has no fear and takes care of things.”
Nieters was in charge of managing all county roads west of Road 19 and the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center, a vast quantity of land that includes Meeteetse, the North and South forks, Crandall and Clark.
“He rebuilt and reworked the system into good shape,” Edwards said. “That’s a good thing about where he’s leaving us – we’re in a pretty good spot with the county roads and that’s a testament to Ron.”
Road and Bridge employee Delray Jones worked with Nieters for 18 years.
“He’s a good guy, a really good guy,” Jones said, describing Nieters as a highly detail-oriented, and organized staff member.
Trapper Marsh, an engineer with the county, said Nieters was adept at making AutoCad drawings come to life in the field, solving unforeseen problems with ease.
On June 1, the Park County commissioners honored Nieters for his service with a retirement ceremony.
Later that week, a party celebrating Nieters’ work was held at the Boot and Bottle Club. More than 100 people turned out, including commissioners past and current, Park County Sheriff Scott Steward and numerous road and bridge employees.
“It’s unbelievable,” Nieters said. “And I actually know them.”
Nieters’ plans quite literally involve riding into the sunset. An avid motorcyclist, he plans to travel around the country on his hog, just like fellow recent retiree Rick “Fly” Brod.
“He’s a good dude to follow around,” Nieters said.
The county will find someone to fill Nieter’s job of road foreman, but replacing his 38 years of know-how will be a nearly impossible task.
“He’s seen every inch of every road and bridge in Park County,” Edwards said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.