The Wyoming Center on Aging at the University of Wyoming is offering a free online workshop for individuals with chronic conditions and their caregivers.
The six-week Healthy U workshop series “Better Choices, Better Health” is offered online for the first time and is available to all Wyoming residents.
“Now, more than ever, it is important for individuals to be proactive about their health,” says Larry Goodwin, a senior project coordinator at WyCOA.
The goal of this workshop is to help people better manage their health conditions and deal with the frustration, fatigue and pain that can accompany a chronic disease.
The workshop was originally developed by Stanford University and has been proven to improve symptoms related to a wide variety of chronic conditions; build confidence in managing health conditions; and increase physical activity through tools to better manage individual health. Participants will receive support from trained leaders and other workshop participants.
Chronic conditions are conditions that affect someone on a day-to-day basis, including diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, depression, heart disease, chronic pain, anxiety, multiple sclerosis and fibromyalgia.
“This is a total program. It includes reading, discussing, questioning and, above all, establishing goals and objectives in a systematic methodology that will result in a healthier you,” says a participant in a previous workshop. “You make better choices for yourself. You are helped by good facilitators. You interact with other people, so it inspires you to share with them and to act yourself to improve your health. The entire program is top-notch.”
For more information and to register for the “Better Choices, Better Health” workshop, go to uwyo.edu/healthyu/online-workshops.
Participation is ongoing, and participants can register at any time to participate in the online program.
To learn more about the programs offered by WyCOA, visit uwyo.edu/healthierwyo.
