The Russell Creek overlook on the Chief Joseph highway has a new interpretive sign.
Members of the Society of American Foresters and employees of the Wapiti Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest recently installed a sign describing the impacts of the spruce budworm and subsequent forest management.
This location gives views of the Clarks Fork River and the recent timber harvest prescribed to remove dead and dying trees. A short wheelchair-accessible trail will be constructed to access the sign from the parking area.
Forest management encourages healthy forest ecosystems, including soil, plant life, watersheds and wildlife. Management occurs for a variety of reasons. They include providing wood fiber products to industry, decreased fuel accumulation/wildfire hazard, increased recreation opportunities, improved watershed conditions, improved wildlife habitat, increased plant diversity, increased foliage for range management and increase scenic viewing opportunities.
These are the puzzle pieces to overall forest health. This signage is a joint effort of the two organizations. SAF is a national nonprofit of natural resource professionals that promotes scientific management of our forest resources for the greatest good, for the greatest number, for the long run.
The two organizations plan to install two more interpretive signs along the Chief Joseph highway over the next two years.
