By the time the Cody High School Bronc Band took the field on Friday, the passing rain cloud that tried to cool things off had moved on to drier pastures and the Sun made its full force felt.
“You’ll notice the kids aren’t in uniform this time,” said director Wade French.
The district is renovating its fire alarm system and the students can’t be in the building until those renovations wrap up before school starts. No available air conditioning was a safety risk French was not willing to take.
The students had been working for the past week on their performance for the year, set to tunes from the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, “The Phantom of the Opera.”
As parents and a couple of recent CHS grads filed into the grandstands at the football field, a recorded version of the songs emanated from speakers set up on the field.
They’ll fine tune the music later – French said it was more important to get the footwork down first.
With near-military rigor, the band took the field, weaving in and out of each other, forming patterns and spirals and circles, leaning left and right, goose-stepping and marking time to the music from Broadway’s longest running show.
“It’s nice to see they don’t fall apart without us,” recent CHS grad Hayden Thomas said with a laugh.
Garrett Nelson and Liberty Laing stood before the band on stepladders, dressed as the titular Phantom and his love interest, Christine.
They directed along with recording as the band members moved through the drills they had practiced for hours, reaching marks set by now-imaginary poker chips with near-perfect precision.
“These kids, music is their life,” French said. “A lot of them, it’s the reason why they come to school. So it was important to get to playing and doing this.”
It took a little more work to hold the camp this year. The band team had to come up with new ways of doing things to protect themselves from a global pandemic.
“It wasn’t super different,” said CHS junior Kinley Bollinger. “We have to wear masks when we’re not playing and sanitize three times a day.”
Equipment manager and baritone sax player Andrew Dunlap dual-wielded sanitizer spray bottles as the group cleaned up one more time before they ran through their performance.
“He enjoys it too much,” French said with a laugh.
Some students still missed practices because they weren’t feeling well. French doesn’t know if it was COVID or something else.
The band gathered on the track and faced the grandstands to play pep band tunes. That was a new addition to the performance this year.
Nelson ditched the tuxedo jacket from his costume and threw his quints on. He danced and flipped his sticks in his hands as he played. All the band members rocked back and forth and even with the sun beating down, there wasn’t a frown to be seen.
“I just love band and think it’s one of the greatest things you can do, especially in high school,” Bollinger said. “You build a family of crazy people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.