image

Exhibit curator Krist Ishikawa Jessup (left) and museum educator Sybil Tubbs mount one of the panels for the Parallel Barbed Wire exhibit.

 Courtesy Photo

The Heart Mountain Interpretive Center recently opened its new exhibit, Parallel Barbed Wire, which features the stories of Heart Mountain incarceree Clarence Matsumura and Holocaust survivor Solly Ganor. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.