Going on a cross-country cycling trip was part of what Katie Hamann signed up for when she and Rafael Hernandez started going steady.
The Washington, D.C.-based couple knew the trip was going to happen for a long time. They didn’t know it was going to happen during a global pandemic, nor that it would start a week after they bought their first house.
Hamann had paid leave saved up from her job with the Peace Corps. Hernandez took off without getting paid from his work with the Environmental Protection Agency.
“She’s the sugar momma,” Hernandez said with a laugh.
They rented a car and drove to Hernandez’s home state of Washington to start the three-month trip on the Olympic Discovery Trail in mid-July.
In a little less than a month, they’ve pedaled nearly 1,000 miles, but their itinerary looks a little different now than when they started.
The initial plan was to follow The Great American Rail Trail as far as they could, a massive project to create a bike trail stretching across the entire continental United States from Washington to Washington (D.C.). It didn’t take long for them to get derailed.
“We get to Whidbey Island – we had already veered a little off the path – and we met some bikers and they were like, ‘You gotta go up Route 20 to the Cascades. You have to do it,’” Hamann said. “So we were like, ‘Well, looks like we have to do it.’”
Since then, they’ve been relying on the locals to help guide them on the most bike-friendly path back to the nation’s capital, going 40-70 miles each day and documenting the trip for friends and family back home through a blog and Instagram.
They’ve seen some of the most beautiful places in the country on their trip, but their favorite memories have been with those they’ve met along the way.
“You think you’re going to travel across the country and see places,” Hernandez said. “You do see places, but the beautiful people you meet in every town who at times you may feel disconnected to or not understand ... the only thing there is to connect. That’s the diversity of the people we’re meeting, the landscapes we’re seeing. It makes you feel connected to the U.S. in a whole different way.”
It’s a different kind of connection. People have shared their stories, their lives, and even their homes with the couple through a phone app called Warm Showers. In Cody, their host family not only had a warm bed for them to sleep in, but had towels and homemade donuts ready for them when they arrived. Hospitality like that is hard to forget.
“It may seem like a small thing for a lot of folks, but it means the world to feel wanted and cared for and included and seen just for who you are,” Hamann said. “People lending a hand and extending their loving, caring nature is everything.”
Cody left enough of an impression on the couple for them to stay an extra day in town, touring the Center of the West and going to the Cody Nite Rodeo. And when they missed the rodeo bus, stock contractor Maury Tate was waiting to take them back to their hosts’ front door.
“Cody has definitely provided,” Hamann said. “It’s been awesome being here.”
Hamann and Hernandez have met a lot of people throughout their trip, but those interactions are over quickly and they move on to the next. It’s just the nature of being on a cross-country bike trip. Even so, there’s one person neither can escape: each other.
Like any couple, they have their spats, but it’s a little tougher to get away when you are the only two on the road.
“There’s no leaving. There’s no going somewhere else,” Hamann said. “We gotta stand together through this journey…We’re what each other has right now.”
They still find time to have their own space. Hamann plays a ukulele she brought with her when they camp for the night. Hernandez works on the bikes to keep them in good working order. They pump each other up and push each other through problems that come up. And problems do come up.
“You don’t just leave your hometown or wherever your place is and all the problems are gone,” Hamann said. “Anything you’ve been working on, anything that’s been a struggle, anything from your past that’s come up, when you’re on a long bike ride, it’s there. It’s present.”
Dealing with those problems as they come up has been one of the great challenges of the journey. It’s taught the couple resiliency and mindfulness and helped them hold on to their purpose. The people supporting them help, too.
That support has been lent in many ways, but the most visible has been the names that adorn the couple’s means of transportation. Their bikes are covered in signatures of people they’ve met along the way. Back home in D.C., friends and family are cheering them on. Even their bosses pushed them to take the trip they had talked about for years.
“It seems like such a big fear. Some could say, ‘No,’” Hamann said. “Just ask. Put it out there in the universe and generally, it’ll conspire for you.”
“The world always works out, it always does,” Hernandez said. “The world’s not out to get you. It’s out to help you live your life.”
Follow Katie & Rafael’s journey on Instagram, @kraftie_kat_raft.
