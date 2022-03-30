Riverton – Wyoming’s new State Superintendent of Public Instruction believes the state is in prime position to provide the best education in the U.S.
Brian Schroeder, who took office in January after former superintendent Jillian Balow resigned, is the guest on the next “Wyoming Chronicle,” premiering April 1 at 7:30 p.m. on Wyoming PBS.
“This state is poised to lead the nation in education,” Schroeder said, because “less is more. You’ve got a smaller state, you’ve got smaller towns, you’ve got smaller schools, and that is just a garden for quality education.”
The interview marks the “Wyoming Chronicle” debut of new host Steve Peck, who asked Schroeder about the hurry-up process that led to his appointment after Balow resigned. Speaking at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne, Schroeder said his early weeks on the job have been “a hoot” overall, comprising “lots of fun, lots of work. It’s been very challenging, very interesting, very exciting, very encouraging” and, speaking frankly, “very overwhelming” as he hustles to learn his duties without the customary two-month orientation between the general election in November and taking office in January.
Schroeder, who was principal of a small private school in Cody before his appointment, said he brings enthusiasm for “the educational enterprise” of students, parents and teachers.
“I was a student, so I understand students,” he said. “I am a parent, so I understand parents. And I was a classroom teacher, so I understand teachers… and I can relate to and understand all three with a passion.”
Wyoming PBS is a non-commercial, educational institution and cultural resource dedicated to telling Wyoming’s stories. Wyoming PBS can be viewed on various channels across Wyoming over-the-air, on cable, and on satellite. Wyoming PBS can also be streamed live and viewed on demand at wyomingpbs.org and with the PBS app.
