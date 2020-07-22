CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Lee Bentley; Charges for possession with intent to deliver controlled substance meth were dismissed with prejudice per Bentley’s plea deal. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to delivery of meth. Bentley was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation, concurrent with his previously assessed probation that will expire in 2023. He will also be assessed $310 in court fees that must be paid back at $30 per month. Bentley was involved in the Bill Lee meth ring in early 2018, distributing meth within that organization.
State v. Shay Dontmix; Dontmix is being charged with 2 counts conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, conspiracy to commit theft, 2 counts aggravated burglary, felonies carrying up to 160 years in prison and $210,000. He is also facing a misdemeanor for possession of controlled substance meth, a charge carrying up to 12 months in jail and $1,000. Dontmix has pleaded guilty to all charges. He is scheduled for an Oct. 21 pretrial conference and Nov. 2 jury trial. Dontmix is accused of stealing items and being involved in a police chase which went from Cody to Powell and back again in March.
State v. Kimberly Maxwell; Maxwell denies the allegations made by the state in its petition to revoke her probation. She was assessed a $5,000 personal recognizance/personal signature bond on July 14. In January 2017, Maxwell was sentenced to 1 year in jail and 5 years supervised probation for stealing checks and a credit card from an individual she was housekeeping for, spending $2,325 on the card. Maxwell is accused of shoplifting at Walmart in December and April.
State v. Martin Chambers; The defendant pleaded guilty to strangulation of a household member. Chambers was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison with credit for 71 days served, and must pay $275 in court fees. Chambers is accused of choking and slamming his girlfriend’s head against a wall in May.
State v. David Miller; Martin pleaded no contest to interference with a peace officer. Charges for unlawful contact and breach of peace were dismissed per his plea deal. Miller was sentenced to 6 months in jail at the Park County Detention Center with credit for 83 days served. If he serves that time without a material violation he will be granted 3 years supervised probation. Martin must successfully enter and complete an inpatient treatment program for substance abuse, and pay $310 in court fees that must be paid back at $50 per month. He is accused of threatening and striking others, and head-butting an officer during his arrest in February.
