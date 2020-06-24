Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
June 18, 8:07 a.m., 440 Road 6WX. Motor vehicle accident, cancelled, 4 units and 13 personnel responded. Time in service: 9 minutes.
June 18, 2:25 p.m., 502 Skyline Drive. carbon monoxide alarm, investigated, 2 units and 13 personnel responded. Time in service: 25 minutes.
June 21, 2:45 p.m., 819 35th St. Lift assist for EMS, 3 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 45 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.