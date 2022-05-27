While the Yellowstone hotspot is well-known for producing super-eruptions far more explosive than those of human experience, less is known about the ultimate source of these eruptions or the longevity of the hotspot itself. At the next Draper Natural History Museum Lunchtime Expedition, two leading geological scientists present “The Case for a Long-Lived and Robust Yellowstone Hotspot.”
The free talk by Ray E. Wells and Victor E. Camp is Thursday at noon in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium. Those who prefer to attend virtually via Zoom webinar may do so by registering at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s_hb7fUrTzaHTDImF2IArw.
According to Camp, “The energetic source for the Hotspot appears to derive from a plume of hot material that extends well into the Earth’s interior to the core-mantle boundary at a depth of 2,900 kilometers.” In the presentation, Camp and Wells discuss evidence for a long-lived and robust YHS by tracking its history, from early marine volcanism offshore of Washington and Oregon 56 million years ago, through the Columbia River Basalt Group eruptions at 17 – 16 million years ago, and more recent volcanism that defines the Yellowstone-Snake River Plain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.