Several local students made the University of Wyoming honor roll lists for the spring semester.

President’s Honor Roll

The list consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Burlington

Callee E. Catlin

Dallin H. Davidson

Austyn C. Sheets

Kristen J. Wiles

Cody

Amalie G. Beachler

Brittan N. Bower

Cameron W. Cloud

Trystton P. Cole

Julia A. Cook

Katie Denise Couture

Ian M. Crawford

Jenna Crawford

Caden Crooks

Lyric Fike Crooks

Daniel J. Deming

Cheyenne Irene Hume

Kavan Johnston

Dallin Jones

Chase Jackson Livingston

Drew Michael Morris

Sierra R. Olmstead

Kaitlyn Sierra Polley

Macey N. Reed

Solomon J. Stewart

Joshua Super

Teagan Thompson

Jakoby J. Vipperman

Evan Frederick Wambeke

Erin Woolley

Cowley

Kalley Mae Collins

Taylor Despain

Elizabeth Lauren Hinckley

Delanee M. Miller

Greybull

Shawnea Chestnut

Calvin W. Farrow

Colton D. Farrow

Gage C. Hunt

Mason A. Werbelow

Matthew T. Werbelow

Lovell

Megan Lee Cornia

Justin Hopkin Dausman

William L. Defuentes

Jacob R. Grant

Rabiah Khan

Emily D. Mangus

Powell

Christian Scott Bitzas

Kaden A. Bollinger

Clayton Christopher James Brown

Skylar R. Cooley

Jaymison J. Cox

Jacob Scott Frankenberry

Tarje David Grover

Danna Lea Hanks

Antony Jacob Lewis

Eduardo Mendoza

Jordan C. Moore

Samuel J. Pool

Marie W. Ramier

Sierra Sanders

James B. Sheets

Elsie Jo Spomer

Aubrie N. Stenerson

John D. Walsh

Wapiti

Tristan J. Rowland

Claire E. Wooden

Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Basin

Jada A. Foss

Alexander D. Schlattmann

Burlington

Alora Tempany

Maelona Tempany

Clark

Mary Siemons

Cody

James R. Brittain

Hayden C. Bronnenberg

Brook C. Deal

Hayden D. Demaranville

Rigg R. Harrison

Ethan B. Hope

Cody Paul Hume

Nathan Hunt

Madison L. Icenogle

Peter A. Klessens

Augustus W. Mahieu

Connor McLeod

Sahla Rae Miller

Jessica Morales

McKayla Moss

Julia Neff

Charles B. Polley

Dillon Michael Romero

Ellie L. Schwab

Cooper T. Skoric

Tanner J. Smith

Baylee Jade Stafford

Keaton E. Stone

Andrew Thomas

Nicole Wagler

Simona R. Wambeke

Brooklyn Wambolt

Cowley

Alecxander A. Christensen

Wyatt J. Horrocks

Greybull

Kristen N. Collingwood

Colorado Wayne French

Meeteetse

Dawson Cale Kluesner

Powell

Cody Akin

Anna M. Atkinson

David Benner

Devon Jane Curtis

Gracen M. Curtis

Jesse T. Erickson

Emma E. Karhu

Rachel Kuntz

Javier Mendoza

Brian M. Smith

Destiny K. Starrett

Emily Ann Sweet

Cassandra Vega

Kady J. Wells

Wapiti

Victoria Ransom

Provost’s Honor Roll

The list consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

Cody

Kayla M. Boswell

Ashlyn B. Bower

Ted R. Gerber

Brett J. Hahn

Finnegan Jackson

Lauren B. Pickett

Jordan S. Wambeke

Deaver

Livia Virginia Higgins

Greybull

Tracy Boyer

Kaylyn E. Burns

Lovell

Austin L. Grohman

Emily Olsen

Kyle D. Wolvington

Powell

Alta Davis

Gareth Glen Kolbe Flowers

Luke Mild

Abigail Mariah Saville

Laura Shoopman

Skylor G. Spomer

Anne C. Toner

Jordan L. Walsh

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.