Several local students made the University of Wyoming honor roll lists for the spring semester.
President’s Honor Roll
The list consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Burlington
Callee E. Catlin
Dallin H. Davidson
Austyn C. Sheets
Kristen J. Wiles
Cody
Amalie G. Beachler
Brittan N. Bower
Cameron W. Cloud
Trystton P. Cole
Julia A. Cook
Katie Denise Couture
Ian M. Crawford
Jenna Crawford
Caden Crooks
Lyric Fike Crooks
Daniel J. Deming
Cheyenne Irene Hume
Kavan Johnston
Dallin Jones
Chase Jackson Livingston
Drew Michael Morris
Sierra R. Olmstead
Kaitlyn Sierra Polley
Macey N. Reed
Solomon J. Stewart
Joshua Super
Teagan Thompson
Jakoby J. Vipperman
Evan Frederick Wambeke
Erin Woolley
Cowley
Kalley Mae Collins
Taylor Despain
Elizabeth Lauren Hinckley
Delanee M. Miller
Greybull
Shawnea Chestnut
Calvin W. Farrow
Colton D. Farrow
Gage C. Hunt
Mason A. Werbelow
Matthew T. Werbelow
Lovell
Megan Lee Cornia
Justin Hopkin Dausman
William L. Defuentes
Jacob R. Grant
Rabiah Khan
Emily D. Mangus
Powell
Christian Scott Bitzas
Kaden A. Bollinger
Clayton Christopher James Brown
Skylar R. Cooley
Jaymison J. Cox
Jacob Scott Frankenberry
Tarje David Grover
Danna Lea Hanks
Antony Jacob Lewis
Eduardo Mendoza
Jordan C. Moore
Samuel J. Pool
Marie W. Ramier
Sierra Sanders
James B. Sheets
Elsie Jo Spomer
Aubrie N. Stenerson
John D. Walsh
Wapiti
Tristan J. Rowland
Claire E. Wooden
Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Basin
Jada A. Foss
Alexander D. Schlattmann
Burlington
Alora Tempany
Maelona Tempany
Clark
Mary Siemons
Cody
James R. Brittain
Hayden C. Bronnenberg
Brook C. Deal
Hayden D. Demaranville
Rigg R. Harrison
Ethan B. Hope
Cody Paul Hume
Nathan Hunt
Madison L. Icenogle
Peter A. Klessens
Augustus W. Mahieu
Connor McLeod
Sahla Rae Miller
Jessica Morales
McKayla Moss
Julia Neff
Charles B. Polley
Dillon Michael Romero
Ellie L. Schwab
Cooper T. Skoric
Tanner J. Smith
Baylee Jade Stafford
Keaton E. Stone
Andrew Thomas
Nicole Wagler
Simona R. Wambeke
Brooklyn Wambolt
Cowley
Alecxander A. Christensen
Wyatt J. Horrocks
Greybull
Kristen N. Collingwood
Colorado Wayne French
Meeteetse
Dawson Cale Kluesner
Powell
Cody Akin
Anna M. Atkinson
David Benner
Devon Jane Curtis
Gracen M. Curtis
Jesse T. Erickson
Emma E. Karhu
Rachel Kuntz
Javier Mendoza
Brian M. Smith
Destiny K. Starrett
Emily Ann Sweet
Cassandra Vega
Kady J. Wells
Wapiti
Victoria Ransom
Provost’s Honor Roll
The list consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Cody
Kayla M. Boswell
Ashlyn B. Bower
Ted R. Gerber
Brett J. Hahn
Finnegan Jackson
Lauren B. Pickett
Jordan S. Wambeke
Deaver
Livia Virginia Higgins
Greybull
Tracy Boyer
Kaylyn E. Burns
Lovell
Austin L. Grohman
Emily Olsen
Kyle D. Wolvington
Powell
Alta Davis
Gareth Glen Kolbe Flowers
Luke Mild
Abigail Mariah Saville
Laura Shoopman
Skylor G. Spomer
Anne C. Toner
Jordan L. Walsh
