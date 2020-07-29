Friday, July 31st
Cody
Wild West Spectacular, 7:30 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
Saturday, August 2nd
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Wild West Spectacular, 7:30 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
Powell
Public Food Distribution, 1 p.m., Cabre Gym parking lot.
Sunday, August 2nd
Cody
Wild West Spectacular, 7:30 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, August 3rd
Powell
Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Park.
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, August 4th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
