Preparation for the debate was fierce as the trip to Spokane was rapidly approaching. The regional debate title was at stake. I had no plans to be a part of the team – until I did.
I was a speech minor at the University of Puget Sound and lucky to be tapped to work in the office of the department chairman, Dr. Kingsley, my junior year. In retrospect I’d call myself a “girl Friday.”
Working for Dr. K. was like being a pork roast in a pressure cooker. The pressure was constantly building. No down time. No excuses. Everything was due yesterday. But I was an excellent typist and very organized. Dr. Kingsley was known for his temper, yet I had managed to keep my head down, ignoring the chaos around me, putting in my hours and learning lots of colorful words along the way.
At the time, it was possible to minor in speech without participating in debate – a clear choice for me. The debate topic for the year dealt with the question of free college for all. I had my own uneducated thoughts about the proposition, but no foundation for my opinions.
Shortly after arriving back in my dorm that spring day in 1965, the phone rang. It was Dr. K. asking me to return to the office. Even though I needed to study for an exam, I ran back across campus thinking he needed me to type up one more report.
That would’ve been a positive option!
The reality was a crisis in the making.
One of the all-male team members was in emergency surgery having his appendix removed. No way could he participate in the upcoming competition. There were no back up debaters.
On the fly, Mr. K. had decided that I would be the substitute!
“You’re smart,” he postulated, “and this would be a great experience.”
I assured him that, as always, I would help out in any way possible but this wasn’t possible.
“Oh, yes, it is.” He argued. “And this isn’t a choice I’m giving you. I need you. You can do it.”
I looked at him incredulously. I knew how much time the team spent researching and practicing.
“You’d be better off having the three remaining members take on the task. They’re well prepared,” I countered.
“That isn’t possible!” was the angry response.
For the first time, I was the target of his wrath. The infamous flaring nostrils and flushed face were focused on me. While not fearing physical harm, I was fully aware of his ability to harm my reputation and needless to say my good grades.
Fear flashed throughout my body as to what this all could portend. I meekly acquiesced.
Immediately, the charming and supportive Dr. K. reappeared. My other classes were tossed to the side for the rest of the week and plans made for filling my brain with arguments for and against free college for all.
I can only imagine how the team felt. They lost a member and I was filling in as a total novice. For the most part they were patient. I didn’t know the intricate and formal formatting of a debate. I quickly learned. I knew the topic for the year yet had paid zero attention to what I heard in the office.
My survival meant concentrating on my assigned work.
Late nights. Crammed information going into my brain. The days flitting by quickly as I prepared to sit at the debate table.
All too soon we were off to Spokane. Dr. K., the all-male team and fearful me. The prep continued during the four-plus hour drive. There was no let up as the head stuffing continued up until the time of our appearance.
I was at a point of panic, but there I sat with my 3x5 cards and a head jammed full of process and facts. Point by point we argued our case. With trepidation, I made a couple of points for our case after checking my cards. Fright, for a moment, changed to glee when I heard the news. We made it through the first round. It was as squeaker, but we won.
Then reality set in. I didn’t know my stuff to the depth needed. Point after point was made by our opponents. I failed the team.
The requisite handshakes with the winners done, we headed to the car.
I had to hold back the tears. Apologies, yes. Tears, no. I was still the department secretary and I had to keep my respect somewhat intact. It was tattered, no question. But I could build it back again given my expertise in the office.
Soon we were back on the road. This time, silence. Our trip that had seemed all too short heading west was interminable returning west. Our loss meant the end of debate season and, for that, I felt sincere sympathy for this team that had worked so hard. There was a reason why debaters study and practice so long and hard. The competition was fierce. The knowledge extraordinary. The team and Mr. K. were as kind as they could be under the circumstances.
We all agreed on one point.
No more debates for this department secretary!
Anyone can write
Nearly 40 years in the business have taught me that readers are bombarded and overwhelmed with facts. What we long for, though, is meaning and a connection at a deeper and more universal level.
And that’s why the Cody Enterprise will be running, from time to time, stories from students who are in my writing class, which I’ve been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Ore.
I take great satisfaction in helping so-called non-writers find and write stories from their lives and experiences. I remind them if they follow their hearts, they will discover they are storytellers.
Tom Hallman Jr.
