“A wish that was the best by par!”
That’s what we can only imagine Thane Krueger was thinking when his wish for a set of custom golf clubs was granted. With each and every wish, there is something magical that stands out to a wish kid. For Thane’s wish, a surprise appearance from a special guest made his wish all the more magical.
For a 15-year-old, a heart condition could certainly put a hold on doing what other teenagers are doing. However, Thane’s heart condition was nothing to hold him back from playing a sport he loved, golf. Little did Thane know his wish would be granted by Professional Golfer Josh Creel.
Thane and Josh are both from Cheyenne and share a love of golf. After learning that Thane’s wish was to have a set of golf clubs, Josh could only think “immediately yes.” Not only was he willing to participate in the wish reveal, he wanted to take Thane’s wish to the next level. Josh started to brainstorm something cool and unique he could do for Thane and collaborated with a Titleist wedge representative to have custom wedges made for Thane. The wedges feature his name, custom Wyoming markings, plus sayings like “once a cowboy always a cowboy.”
“When I found out Thane’s wish was to have a set of golf clubs, it was a no-brainer. Let’s do it! It’s funny because Thane was at a junior clinic I did a couple years earlier at Prairie View Golf Club,” said Josh.
Josh flew in and surprised Thane with the wedges at his wish party. Thane was beyond surprised and excited to not just have his wish granted, but to have Josh present his custom clubs. Make-a-Wish Wyoming ensured Thane’s wish party included a golf simulator so Thane and Josh could play some holes. The two also talked golf and enjoyed the celebration with Thane’s friends and family.
While the night had an emphasis on golf, Josh’s most memorable moments go beyond playing a few holes with Thane. He says his favorite part of this experience was sitting down, eating chicken wings with Thane and his friends, and talking golf.
“Thane was so grateful and had an ear-to-ear smile,” Josh said. “It was pretty awesome and inspiring for sure.”
It’s these moments that
change a wish kid’s life —and even a professional golfer’s life — the special moments, the people involved and the wishes they will remember forever.
While golf and Wyoming are something Thane and Josh both have in common, they now have these memories that will impact their lives in different ways for years to come.
“Had I not gotten into golf and gone down this path, I may never have been in this position where I can be involved with Make-A-Wish,” Josh said. “It was humbling and not most people get a chance to do this. Hopefully, Thane and I can re-connect when I am back home this summer and play a round or two of golf.”
Take it from Josh, being a part of a wish can change your life. You can get involved in a child’s wish today by volunteering.
