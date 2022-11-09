Patra Lindenthal’s journey to becoming Clerk of District Court for Park County began as a young girl watching her mother work three jobs to support three children.
“Our mother was a single parent,” Lindenthal said. “Our father just took off.”
Though she didn’t know it at the time, that experience would spark a passion for helping the community as a child support clerk.
In September, Lindenthal was awarded the 2022 Wyoming Child Support Association (WYCSA) Outstanding Clerk of Court Award.
“I was surprised, but what an honor to get that award,” Lindenthal said. “The gals [at District Court] came up and all stood in front of my desk and presented me with the award. It was so sweet, and the nomination letter was so kind.”
In 1992, when she and her husband moved back to Wyoming from Colorado, Lindenthal applied for a position with Park County. The then Clerk of District Court Joyce Boyer offered Lindenthal the role of child support clerk.
“Child support was something that was near and dear to my heart because of my mother ... [who] never got child support as she struggled to work three jobs,” Lindenthal said. “So the child support position appealed to me because of that, and I thought if I can help these moms get their money, I’m going to do whatever I can.”
In 2002, Lindenthal was promoted to First Deputy, a position she held for 13 years.
When Boyer retired as District Clerk in 2014, Lindenthal ran for the position unopposed, becoming the Clerk of District Court in 2015.
Looking back at her career in the court system, Lindenthal said she really didn’t expect her life to shape up the way it did.
“I still don’t know what I want to be when I grow up,” Lindenthal joked. “At the time, I didn’t know if the county was even hiring ... but Joyce [Boyer] hired me, so it was kismet. I was very fortunate that she hired me, and I’m very thankful that she did. It’s been a great job.”
Lindenthal’s passion for child support continued even as she moved up the ladder in District Court.
Since 2014, Lindenthal has been a member of the Basin Authority Child Support Program Board of Directors.
“Patra truly cares about the child support program and is actively involved in making sure it is successful,” said Jodie Thompson of Basin Authority Child Support. “She goes the extra mile for her customers.”
According to Thompson, Lindenthal has ensured District Court accepts credit cards, making it easier for non-custodial parents to make payments.
“She recognizes that her job is not just disbursing money, but rather she is cognizant about how important that money can be to a family,” Thompson said.
Lindenthal has always tried to be impartial and empathetic.
“When I started in 1992, the Child Support Enforcement Office didn’t exist ... so these women would call asking if the father had sent a check, and if he hadn’t, I so empathized with what they were going through, not being able to
feed their kids or pay rent,” Lindenthal said. “It did bother me ... but there’s always the other side of the story, so I tried not to take sides.
“The noncustodial parents and the custodial parents had their own stories, so I tried to be impartial and do the best I could do with my job,” Lindenthal added.
With some many years on the job, Lindenthal said it felt good to be recognized.
“I’ve been in this office for 30 years ... and it was like a giant ‘thank you’ to get a plaque and the nomination,” Lindenthal said. “It made me feel good and proud of my time here.”
Though she is retiring this year, Lindenthal hopes she has rubbed off on her staff.
“I try to be a diplomat in every situation, and I’m hoping that some of the staff have witnessed some of the way I am,” Lindenthal said. “I just hope they feel like they had a good boss and someone that they would want to emulate.
“That would be the biggest compliment to me is if they say I would like to just emulate what she has done,” Lindenthal added.
Just as it was her mother who spurred her journey into the court system, it was her mother who spurred her decision to retire.
“My mother never got to retire. She developed cancer and died at a very young age ... so I’m kind of doing this for her as well,” Lindenthal said. “In memory of her, I’m going to retire while I’m healthy.”
But, she wants to assure fellow court employees that she won’t disappear.
“They won’t be able to get rid of me 100%,” Lindenthal said. “I’ve told the judge if they need a bailiff and they can’t find one, I’d be glad to come ... I’ve told the girls if they’re ever shorthanded, they can call me and I’ll come fill in.”
But, Lindenthal will miss people the most.
“I’m certainly going to miss coming to work every day, and I’ll miss the people,” Lindenthal said “[Because] I do enjoy interacting with people and getting out and having a purpose.”
Wyoming has been ranked number one in the nation for child support services for the past nine years, Thompson said.
“And with Patra’s contributions, Basin Authority is the top performing child support district in the state,” Thompson said. “Patra’s recognition is well deserved.”
