Parents, here’s a little quiz to try on your kids at home:
A laundry dryer contains 10 black and eight navy socks. Without looking, how many socks must you take out to be sure you have a matched pair?
A woman from New York married 10 different men from that city, yet she did not break any laws. None of the men died, and she never divorced. How was this possible?
Explain the meaning of this formula: 36b + 52w = 88k.
So how’d they do?
In the first scenario, the correct answer is three.
In the second one, the woman was a justice of the peace.
As for the third problem, look real close: it’s a shorthand description of a piano – 36 black keys plus 52 white ones.
Ironically, none of the above problems require any real level of academic skill. Each of them, however, does demand a very important intellectual aptitude: the ability to think. And according to Edwin Kiester’s research, that is precisely “where American children need help. Lots of help.”
A report by the National Commission on Excellence in Education sent up the proverbial red flag years ago on this very issue when it told us that only two out of five 17-year-olds could assess basic statements in written form (“Italians are Europeans. John is an Italian.”) and draw a logical inference (“Therefore, John is European.”).
The concerns were only heightened when this story surfaced: Professor Richard Askey of the University of Wisconsin gave a math problem from a Japanese college entrance exam to 350 freshman math students. The four-step problem required students to solve one step, then apply the answer to the next, and so forth. Most of the Japanese students solved the problem, none of the Americans did – and most couldn’t get beyond the first step. They could handle the computation, but the challenge to apply blew them away.
How have Americans come to so neglect skilled rational thinking? In short, the old “path-of-least-resistance” syndrome seems to explain some of it. In Thomas Edison’s words, “There is no expedient to which a man will not resort to avoid the real labor of thinking.” Henry Ford concurred: “Thinking is the hardest work there is,” he said, “which is probably the reason so few engage in it.”
Undoubtedly, the electronic drug plays a role in this as well. If the television set (and all things video) dominate home-life more than any other single influence, it surely has left its mark on the life of the mind. No wonder the inventor of it said, “I would not let my children near the thing.” TV’s dubious legacy amounts to little more than the mass production of a cultural brainchild that is losing its mind.
Then there’s formal schooling itself. The first time I read somewhere that one in four high school graduates cannot read their own high school diplomas, I thought skeptically, “Can that be right?”
I discovered, unfortunately, it was right. I also discovered that American student spends less than one percent of class time in discussions that require in-depth reasoning. But while the “experts” scramble for ways to fix the whole mess, they invariably miss the obvious, i.e., you can’t find the right answers unless you ask the right questions, and here’s a good one for starters: what was education’s primary mission for over a millennium? Anyone? Well whatever it was, a renaissance would be welcomed if it beats what we’ve got now – and it does.
David Barton of the WallBuilders organization: “Up until about the 1920’s, the emphasis in education was on producing thinkers, not learners. The idea was that if kids could think, they could learn anything for themselves; but if the focus was on ‘learning,’ they would become gullible and passive, believing everything they heard and read.”
It’s true! The thrust of classical education (Aristotelian logic, the Socratic teaching method, reading the Great Books) was always about thinking. But with Horace Mann in 1838 came the assembly-line approach and with that came a sterile, inhumane system that “programmed” young minds.
And now we have a generation of young people who not only can’t think, they don’t even want to.
So what do we do?
First, turn off the TV. Second, stubbornly resist all the pedagogical fads and pc nonsense that masquerades as education. Third, teach kids how to think … an exciting, wonderful process that begins at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.