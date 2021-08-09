Their music may not be “tailor-made,” but the Powell Brothers’ sound is definitely “Taylor-and-Blake-made.”
When the country/rock duo takes the bandshell stage on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for the final Concert in the Park of the season, brothers Taylor and Blake Powell engage with the audience, play two or three numbers and judge the crowd’s reaction. After that, the show’s direction is carefully and personally crafted (“Taylor-and-Blake-made”) for its Cody audience. As they put it, “After we do a few songs, we can pivot.”
Wrapping up the concert series, the August 12 show is preceded by the annual ice cream social at 5:30 p.m., setting the stage for the party atmosphere the brothers love.
“It’s not an easy thing to label our music,” the brothers explain.
While concertgoers want a heads-up as to what lies in store, it’s sometimes been a bit of a problem to describe their sound.
“Honestly, we’re almost different from anything,” Blake says. “While we’re closest to country/rock, the more important thing is our focus on a high-energy, edgy performance. What can we say? It’s a party.”
The Powell Brothers – along with, drummer Mike Bishop Smith and sound engineer Blake Sessions – spent 2020 “holed up” in the barn on the brothers’ ranch outside Houston. “We created an audio studio and a video studio at the farm,” Taylor told the Enterprise, “but we’d been working on the barn studio even before the pandemic. It was ready and set us up to be ahead of the game, to survive. Everybody was in it together, and we just took one day at a time, figuring out a problem at a time.”
After several weeks of collaborating, “the band emerged from the barn with a new edgy, hard-hitting sound with major attitude. The signature sound features powerful electric guitar riffs backed by a driving drum beat and gritty bass tones,” writes the band’s PR folks. On February 5, 2021, the Powell Brothers released their latest album “Twenty Twenty,” with their hit “How It’s Done.” Complete with new material, the effort is described as “a pulse-pounding, addictive musical elixir blending elements of county and rock in a unique way that is unmistakably Powell Brothers.”
And it won’t take long for the Cody audience to catch on.
Blake and Taylor Powell are both multi-instrumentalists who hail from Kingwood Texas. Theirs was a musical household with their father playing bass in a church band and an uncle who was a bluegrass musician.
“The four of us would just sit around and make music,” Blake and Taylor explain.
After high school, the brothers worked as songwriters, producers, band members, music directors and session players for more than 30 artists around the world. By 2014, they decided to form the Powell Brothers and focus on making their own music. Two years later, Chad W. Tolar came on board to form Tolar Powell Entertainment, LLC, a booking and management company based in McAllen, Texas.
Typically, the brothers are on tour nearly half the year at legendary venues and popular music festivals and fairs. With their current tour in the West, they’re celebrating being “back on tour” after Covid-19 restrictions.
Their high-energy show has landed them on stage with some of the biggest names in country music. For example, on May 15, the group appeared with Trace Adkins at the Fort Sill (Oklahoma) Armed Forces Day with Trace Adkins, a tribute concert for active military and veterans.
Interspersed with the band’s own material, the Cody crowd can expect to hear some covers of popular favorites like the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” They’ll also enjoy the brothers’ “How It’s Done,” along with their latest single “Hopeless.” Even though the title might sound sad—and well, hopeless—the song is anything but.
“The song is about being called hopeless,” Taylor says. “Folks will tell us things like ‘Music is hard; chances of success are hopeless.’ OK fine; we’ll see about that. ‘Hopeless’ is a sarcastic, reclaiming the world song.”
The Powell Brothers want concertgoers to “love the music, feel the energy and have a good time. We were in Cody last year and just love the community.”
For more information, visit the group’s website, powellbrothersmusic.com, and their Facebook page,
@brotherspowell.
As with each Concert in the Park, local vendors are on hand, and Yellowstone Beer Fest’s beer garden features a selection of beers with all sales used to fund local nonprofits. Concerts in the Park 2021 are sponsored in part by the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, Park County Travel Council, Cody Country Chamber of Commerce and the City of Cody.
If you go
What: Powell Brothers perform at Concerts in the Park
When: 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, ice cream social 5:30
Where: City Park
