Friday, January 22nd
Cody
Ribbon cutting, 4-4:30 p.m., The Village Shoppe.
Saturday, January 23rd
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.
Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Sunday, January 24th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, January 25th
Cody
Studio Theatre at CCPA livestream of “The World’s Largest Axe,” 7-10 p.m., registration for the event can be done at studiotheatreccpa.org/streaming.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, January 26th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
