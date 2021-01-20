Friday, January 22nd

Cody

Ribbon cutting, 4-4:30 p.m., The Village Shoppe.

Saturday, January 23rd

Cody

Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.

Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.

Sunday, January 24th

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, January 25th

Cody

Studio Theatre at CCPA livestream of “The World’s Largest Axe,” 7-10 p.m., registration for the event can be done at studiotheatreccpa.org/streaming.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, January 26th

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

