Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
David Leonard Birzer, speeding in school zone, $225; Shelby Glenn Cunningham Jr., driving left of center line, $110; Brady Fletcher, speeding in school zone, $165; Kayla Marie Ellis, no child safety restraint, $310; Logan Gould, speeding, $145.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Ronald Roger Dube, Wapiti, leaving the scene of a crash, $300, $10 court fee; Holly Jensen, Burlington, speeding, $112; Michele Carraquillo, Meeteetse, speeding, $131; Brett Buckles, Powell, speeding, $122; Travis Plepler, Worland, improper backing, crash, $200.
